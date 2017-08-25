New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Borussia Dortmund: 'Ousmane Dembele deal on its way'

Borussia Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke says that a deal taking Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona "is on its way", but is yet to be completed.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Borussia Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke has revealed that a deal taking Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona "is on its way", but is yet to be completed.

On Thursday, it was reported that Dortmund and Barcelona had come to an agreement, believed to be in the region of £110m, for the transfer of the 20-year-old, who has not trained with his German club since being suspended earlier this month.

Watzke has seemingly confirmed that the deal is close to being announced, but the 58-year-old has taken a swipe at the transfer window, insisting that moves at this stage of the season should not be allowed.

"The possible transfer from Ousmane Dembele is on its way, but the path is not yet over," Watzke told reporters.

"I think that we have to find a solution that completes the transfers before matchday one. If there is a transfer for Dembele, that weakens us. We may be doing something else in the transfer market, but a player like Ousmane cannot be easily replaced."

Dembele, who is seemingly on the verge of becoming the second-most expensive footballer of all time, scored 10 times and provided 18 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund last season.

A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou on November 1, 2014
Read Next:
Dortmund, Barca 'agree £110m Dembele deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Hans-Joachim Watzke, Ousmane Dembele, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Barcelona to hand free transfer to Arda Turan?
 A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou on November 1, 2014
Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona 'agree £110m Ousmane Dembele deal'
 Sports Mole logo
Borussia Dortmund: 'Ousmane Dembele deal on its way'
Paulinho vows to prove worth at BarcaDortmund deny reports of Dembele sale?Barcelona 'offered Schalke's Goretzka'Ronaldo named UEFA's Player of the YearSpurs drawn with Madrid, Dortmund
Pique understands supporters' angerCoutinho 'to ramp up Liverpool exit plans'Report: Barca turn to Chelsea ace WillianAndre Gomes looking to leave Barcelona?Barcelona show interest in Lanzini?
> Barcelona Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou on November 1, 2014
Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona 'agree £110m Ousmane Dembele deal'
 Sports Mole logo
Borussia Dortmund: 'Ousmane Dembele deal on its way'
 Sports Mole logo
Borussia Dortmund deny reports they have sold Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona?
Spurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundReport: Barca turn to Chelsea ace WillianDortmund will not negotiate Dembele priceGotze 'looking good' for returnSegura: 'Barca closing in on Coutinho, Dembele'
Schurrle facing four-week layoffBarcelona agree £90m Dembele deal?Dortmund extend Dembele suspensionReal Madrid enter race for Dembele?Barca to bid £110m for Ousmane Dembele?
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid11003033
2Barcelona11002023
3Real Sociedad11003213
4EibarEibar11001013
5Leganes11001013
6Levante11001013
7Valencia11001013
8Atletico MadridAtletico10102201
9GironaGirona10102201
10Espanyol10101101
11Sevilla10101101
12Athletic Bilbao10100001
13Getafe10100001
14Celta Vigo100123-10
15AlavesAlaves100101-10
16Las PalmasLas Palmas100101-10
17Malaga100101-10
18Villarreal100101-10
19Real Betis100102-20
20Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo100103-30
> Full Version
 