Borussia Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke has revealed that a deal taking Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona "is on its way", but is yet to be completed.

On Thursday, it was reported that Dortmund and Barcelona had come to an agreement, believed to be in the region of £110m, for the transfer of the 20-year-old, who has not trained with his German club since being suspended earlier this month.

Watzke has seemingly confirmed that the deal is close to being announced, but the 58-year-old has taken a swipe at the transfer window, insisting that moves at this stage of the season should not be allowed.

"The possible transfer from Ousmane Dembele is on its way, but the path is not yet over," Watzke told reporters.

"I think that we have to find a solution that completes the transfers before matchday one. If there is a transfer for Dembele, that weakens us. We may be doing something else in the transfer market, but a player like Ousmane cannot be easily replaced."

Dembele, who is seemingly on the verge of becoming the second-most expensive footballer of all time, scored 10 times and provided 18 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund last season.