Former Aston Villa boss Remi Garde lands Montreal Impact job

Former Aston Villa manager Remi Garde returns to football management by taking the Montreal Impact job.
Last Updated: Friday, November 10, 2017 at 21:17 UK

Former Aston Villa manager Remi Garde has been named as the new head coach of Major League Soccer outfit Montreal Impact.

The Frenchman has not worked in football since leaving the Midlands outfit 20 months ago, but turned down several job offers during that time, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Garde, who managed Villa during their relegation season of 2016, replaces Mauro Biello at Impact, who was sacked after the Canadian team suffered nine defeats in their final 10 MLS fixtures, missing the playoffs as a result.

"We believe Remi Garde's tremendous experience, his vision and knowledge of the game and his intimate understanding of youth development will give this club a new start at every level," read a Montreal Impact statement.

The Quebec-based club finished ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference last season.

Saputo Stadium
