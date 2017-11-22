Conte: 'PL must help English teams in Europe'

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte claims that the Premier League must do more to help English teams who are competing in the Champions League.

On Wednesday, Chelsea face Qarabag in Azerbaijan, but their next domestic fixture away at Liverpool takes place on Saturday evening, leaving a gap of just over 72 hours.

Conte has suggested that he would have preferred the game to be rescheduled for Sunday afternoon, but stated that England's top flight should be doing more to aid all five teams who are trying to win European football's premier competition.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "I would like to underline that I am talking about all teams that is playing in Champions League, not only Chelsea.

"England needs to try to understand this and try to change something. A lot of time there isn't an English team to win the Champions League, every team has the possibility to go through.

"Who prepare this fixtures must pay great attention. We are doing our job and it's important to do it in the best way. We want also a bit of respect for our job."

Conte has admitted that he is likely to rotate some of his players against Qarabag, despite the West Londoners still requiring a win to book their place in the knockout stages of the competitions.