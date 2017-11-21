Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore suffers second cruciate ligament injury

Watmore suffers second cruciate injury
Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore will miss the rest of the season after suffering a second cruciate ligament injury in the space of 12 months.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 16:11 UK

In December, Watmore was ruled out of the rest of the 2016-17 season after sustaining the serious knee injury, and the 23-year-old was able to make his return to the first team at the end of September.

However, on Saturday, the former England Under-21 international was forced off in the first half of Sunderland's 2-2 draw with Millwall at the Stadium of Light, and there were immediate fears that the attacker had suffered a similar problem.

A scan has confirmed that Watmore faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines, with Sky Sports News claiming that the player will be out of action for 10 months.

Since making his comeback, Watmore had played for 322 minutes, with four starts and two substitute outings coming since September 30.

Duncan Watmore of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on September 13, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
