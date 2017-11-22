Nov 22, 2017 at 5pm UK
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte hints at rotation for Qarabag match

Conte hints at rotation for Qarabag match
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte hints that he will rotate some of his players for the Champions League clash with Qarabag.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 16:08 UK

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has suggested that he will rotate some of his players for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

The Blues have just started a period of 10 games in four-and-a-half weeks, while Conte must take his side to Merseyside to play Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Chelsea are a win away from qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League, but Conte has acknowledged that he must place trust in more than just his first XI for the upcoming period.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "For sure I have to make the best decision for these games, because we are playing every three days and it is normal to have rotation.

"I trust my players and am very sure for my choice. I trust all my players and it is normal to have rotation. For us the game against Qarabag is very important as we don't want to wait to go through to the next round. When you wait or you arrive in this type of moment it could be more difficult for us."

Chelsea returned from the international break to register a 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Chelsea quartet out of Qarabag clash
>
