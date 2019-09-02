Henrikh Mkhitaryan set for late Roma loan?

Serie A side Roma are reportedly set to take Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a deadline-day season-long loan with an option to buy at any time.

The Armenian, 30, arrived in a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez sign for Manchester United, but has managed just nine goals from 59 appearances across all competitions since joining the Gunners.

Mkhitaryan featured as a second-half substitute for injured striker Alexandre Lacazette during Arsenal's 2-2 North London derby draw yesterday but could be set to move to the Serie A side on loan before the European transfer window closes, according to Metro.

The Arsenal hierarchy are thought to be keen to shift the attacking midfielder's hefty wage packet on and the deal is likely to include an option to purchase at any time.

Roma are understood to be looking to boost their attacking options as they hope to muster a top-four finish this year, having finished in sixth last term, just three points off the Champions League places.

