Today's Europa League predictions include Bournemouth's clash with Celta Vigo, and a contest between Crystal Palace and Real Sociedad.

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Ailing giants AC Milan must try to kickstart their Europa League campaign on Thursday evening, when they visit Olympiacos at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis.

Despite their status as seven-time European champions, Milan are on course for early elimination, while their unbeaten hosts have only dropped two points so far.

We say: Olympiacos 2-2 AC Milan

Milan may have struggled to score in Europe, but with Amorim developing an exciting front line, they average above two goals per game in Serie A and are overdue to convert some chances.

That said, Olympiacos are a formidable force on home soil, so they can keep their unbeaten streak going with a hard-fought draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Olympiacos vs. AC Milan, including team news and predicted lineups

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Besiktas will be looking to strengthen their position in the UEFA Europa League's top eight when they face Hapoel Be'er Sheva at Batumi Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Turkish giants sit eighth in the league-phase standings with seven points from four matches, while Beer-Sheva are 33rd with just one point and will be desperate to keep their slim hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

We say: Besiktas 3-0 Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Besiktas possess greater attacking quality and head into this encounter on the back of consecutive domestic victories, while Beer-Sheva's struggles in Europe and their poor away record suggest that the visitors could have a difficult evening in Georgia, with Italiano's side expected to secure a comfortable victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Besiktas vs. Hapoel Be'er Sheva, including team news and predicted lineups

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Union SG will be looking to maintain their impressive Europa League form when they host Lech Poznan at King Power at Den Dreef Stadium on Thursday.

The Old Lady remain unbeaten in the competition and sit fourth in the standings, while the visitors are languishing second from bottom in the table.

We say: Union SG 2-1 Lech Poznan

Union SG are flying high at the moment and have plenty of momentum on their side, having remained unbeaten in their last 16 matches across all competitions.

Lech Poznan are still searching for their first Europa League victory this season, and although they may have to wait a little longer to break that duck, we expect the visitors to find the net and put up a strong fight.

> Click here to read our full preview for Union SG vs. Lech Poznan, including team news and predicted lineups

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Benfica will look to maintain their perfect record in this season's Europa League league phase when they travel to the Czech Republic to face Viktoria Plzen on Thursday evening.

Marco Silva's side sit top of the 36-team standings after winning all four of their matches so far, while Radoslav Kovac's men are 30th with just three points from a possible 12.

We say: Viktoria Plzen 1-3 Benfica

Although Plzen have found their rhythm in recent weeks, their struggles at home make this a difficult assignment, particularly against a Benfica side that have been in such impressive form, and we expect the visitors to claim another convincing victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Viktoria Plzen vs. Benfica, including team news and predicted lineups

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Marseille welcome Levski Sofia to the Stade Velodrome on Thursday evening on matchday five of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League campaign.

In their previous competition outing, Les Olympiens claimed a crucial 1-0 win away to Bayer Leverkusen, while the Blues beat Polish side Jagiellonia by the same scoreline at the National Stadium Vasil Levski.

We say: Marseille 4-1 Levski Sofia

Having finally bounced back from their three-game losing streak in the Europa League by claiming an important win over Leverkusen in their latest European outing, Marseille will certainly be aiming to fight their way into the knockout progression places with victory on Thursday evening.

While Levski have made a promising start to their campaign, we think Les Olympiens will bag all three points at the Stade Velodrome this week and are backing them to mount a late charge for a top-eight finish in the league phase.

> Click here to read our full preview for Marseille vs. Levski Sofia, including team news and predicted lineups

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Stadion Maksimir will be the backdrop for a league-phase six-pointer in the Europa League, when Dinamo Zagreb host Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

The Blues are looking for a fourth consecutive victory across all competitions, while Die Werkself are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out in Europe.

We say: Dinamo Zagreb 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Dinamo have proven capable under Leko, winning all three of their matches so far, but Thursday represents the new manager's toughest test yet.

Leverkusen will be confident that their quality can get them over the line in midweek, though the hosts are sure to pose a serious threat.

> Click here to read our full preview for Dinamo Zagreb vs. Bayer Leverkusen, including team news and predicted lineups

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Red Bull Salzburg play host to Ararat-Armenia in the Europa League on Thursday evening as they bid to earn a potentially-pivotal win when it comes to qualification for the knockout stage.

The Austrian giants accumulating four more points in the league phase than one of the minnows of the competition makes them the favourites to prevail from this encounter.

We say: Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 Ararat-Armenia

Although the visitors have little option but to push for all three points in Austria, they may struggle to get hold of the ball. With that in mind, we are backing a comfortable victory for RB Salzburg, who we think will edge closer to qualification for the knockout phase.

> Click here to read our full preview for Red Bull Salzburg vs. Ararat-Armenia, including team news and predicted lineups

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A club-record 10th consecutive victory in all competitions is in sight for Bournemouth when they travel to Estadio de Balaidos to face Celta Vigo in the Europa League on Thursday night.

These two teams sit at opposite ends of the League Phase table at the halfway stage, with the Cherries flying high in second and the Sky Blues sitting down in 27th place.

We say: Celta Vigo 1-2 Bournemouth

Having looked virtually unstoppable in recent weeks, Bournemouth should rightly be regarded as firm favourites across the best Neteller betting sites UK against an inconsistent Celta Vigo outfit playing catch-up in the Europa League.

With all seven of the Cherries' away fixtures this term producing over 2.5 goals, we are backing Rose’s men to prevail in another entertaining contest in Spain, even if he decides to make a number of changes to his starting lineup.

> Click here to read our full preview for Celta Vigo vs. Bournemouth, including team news and predicted lineups

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Torreense welcome Celtic to Estadio Municipal de Leiria on Thursday night for a matchday five clash in the league phase of the Europa League.

The hosts are 19th in the standings with six points from four games, while the visitors are 32nd with three points after four matches.

We say: Torreense 1-3 Celtic

Although Celtic have struggled on the road in recent matches and shown signs of weakness in the Europa League, the away side should have the quality to overcome their second-division hosts and secure the win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Torreense vs. Celtic, including team news and predicted lineups

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Yet to win at home in this season's Europa League, Sparta Prague welcome AZ Alkmaar to the Letna Stadium for Thursday's matchday-five encounter.

The Czech side, in turmoil after Brian Priske's recent departure, will leapfrog Leeroy Echteld's men if they secure maximum points, although doing so requires the hosts to end a three-match winless run in Europe's second-tier club competition.

We say: Sparta Prague 1-3 AZ Alkmaar

Yet to win at home in this season's Europa League, Sparta Prague welcome AZ Alkmaar to the Letna Stadium for Thursday's matchday-five encounter.

The Czech side, in turmoil after Brian Priske's recent departure, will leapfrog Leeroy Echteld's men if they secure maximum points, although doing so requires the hosts to end a three-match winless run in Europe's second-tier club competition.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sparta Prague vs. AZ Alkmaar, including team news and predicted lineups

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Aiming to bounce back from domestic defeat over the weekend, NEC of the Netherlands welcome French side Rennes to Goffertstadion for a Europa League clash on Thursday night.

De Enige Echte were bested by the Eredivisie champions last time out, whilst Les Rennais were held to a Ligue 1 draw at the home of Lorient.

We say: NEC 1-2 Rennes

In the midst of a difficult run of form at Goffertstadion, NEC are undoubtedly the underdogs for victory on Thursday night.

Boosted by the potential return of France international Lepaul to the starting XI, Rennes should earn their second win of the League Phase in Nijmegen.

> Click here to read our full preview for NEC vs. Rennes, including team news and predicted lineups

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Anderlecht will be aiming to make it three straight wins in the league stage of the Europa League when they travel to OFI Crete on Thursday night.

The visitors will bring a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions into this match, but Crete will enter the European fixture off the back of a 2-0 loss to Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League.

We say: OFI Crete 1-1 Anderlecht

This is a difficult match to call; cases can be made for either side to pick up all three points, but we are expecting a close fixture to end with the points being shared.

> Click here to read our full preview for OFI Crete vs. Anderlecht, including team news and predicted lineups

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Sunderland resume their Europa League campaign on Thursday night with a matchday five fixture against Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok at the Stadium of Light.

While the Black Cats currently occupy 11th place in the 36-team League Phase standings, Jaga find themselves down in 27th place at the halfway stage.

We say: Sunderland 1-0 Jagiellonia Bialystok

With Sunderland finding the net with just 4.8% of their shots in the League Phase thus far, and failing to score more than once in eight of nine outings at the Stadium of Light this season, their backline should continue to carry the heavy lifting due to persistent struggles in the final third.

Goals are unlikely to flow freely in another finely-balanced encounter on Wearside, but we are still backing Le Bris’s men to navigate their way to a slender victory on home soil.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sunderland vs. Jagiellonia, including team news and predicted lineups

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Thomas Frank’s first home game as Crystal Palace manager will see his side welcome Real Sociedad to Selhurst Park in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Both teams have identical records at the halfway stage in the League Phase, accumulating five points courtesy of one win, two draws and one defeat from their first four matches.

We say: Crystal Palace 2-2 Real Sociedad

With Crystal Palace conceding goals for fun in recent weeks and seven of Real Sociedad’s last eight European outings seeing both teams find the net, an open and high-scoring affair could be on the cards at Selhurst Park.

Both teams will fancy their chances of bouncing back from disappointing domestic defeats with a morale-boosting result, and punters looking to back the goals market via the best bet £10 get £50 betting apps UK can expect an entertaining battle that ultimately ends with the spoils shared.

> Click here to read our full preview for Crystal Palace vs. Real Sociedad, including team news and predicted lineups

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Ferencvaros will be aiming to make it five wins in the league stage of the 2026-27 Europa League when they welcome Celje to Budapest on Thursday night.

The Greens will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 loss to Gyor in the league, while Celje recorded a 2-0 victory over Grosuplje in their last domestic game on November 22.

We say: Ferencvaros 2-1 Celje

Celje's form is excellent, but Ferencvaros have been one of the standout teams in the Europa League this season, and we are backing the hosts to shade a close match on Thursday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Ferencvaros vs. Celje, including team news and predicted lineups

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Lyon can maintain their perfect home record in Europe this season and potentially climb into the top eight in the Europa League table with a win over Lillestrom on Thursday at Groupama Stadium.

After four matches, Les Gones sit 13th in the table after drawing Real Sociedad 1-1 in Spain, while Lillestrom are 34th following a 1-0 defeat versus Viktoria Plezenn earlier this month.

We say: Lyon 2-0 Lillestrom

Lyon are among the strongest defensive teams in Ligue 1, and against a side lacking much quality in the attacking third at this level.

That is a trend sure to catch the eye across the best UK betting sites and in the end, we believe the home team will have no trouble fending off the Norwegians and getting back to winning ways.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lyon vs. Lillestrom, including team news and predicted lineups

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Seeking to extend their unbeaten run through this season's Europa League, Juventus will welcome Omonia to Turin on Thursday evening.

While Juve are on track for automatic qualification to the last 16, their visitors are bound for the knockout playoffs as things stand.

We say: Juventus 3-1 Omonia

Both sides have scored in every league-phase game, and the evidence suggests that trend should continue.

Juventus may be fallen giants but they are still too strong for most opponents at this level - and particularly when playing on home turf.

> Click here to read our full preview for Juventus vs. Omonia, including team news and predicted lineups

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Hoffenheim will hope to avoid falling outside of the playoff spots in the Europa League table on Thursday, when Sturm Graz travel to SNP Arena.

The Bundesliga hosts come into the clash in 23rd place with just four points from a possible 12 in the league phase, while the visitors are level on points with them in 24th, and with the competition entering a crucial stage, make sure to check out the Best Google Pay betting sites UK.

We say: Hoffenheim 3-1 Sturm Graz

Sturm Graz have struggled in recent weeks, but they were competitive in many of those matches despite poor results.

Though Hoffenheim may have a mixed record in the last months, their home form has been strong, and it would not be surprising if they eventually took advantage of the visitors' defensive frailties.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hoffenheim vs. Sturm Graz, including team news and predicted lineups