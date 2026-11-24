Benfica will look to maintain their perfect record in this season's Europa League league phase when they travel to the Czech Republic to face Viktoria Plzen on Thursday evening.

Marco Silva's side sit top of the 36-team standings after winning all four of their matches so far, while Radoslav Kovac's men are 30th with just three points from a possible 12.

Match preview

Plzen reached the knockout stage in each of the last two Europa League campaigns, but a poor start to this season's league phase has left their hopes of another deep run in danger after defeats to Union SG, Ferencvaros and Levski Sofia in their opening three fixtures.

However, Kovac's men breathed new life into their European campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory away to Lillestrom on matchday four, courtesy of Prince Adu's 10th-minute strike in a match where the Czech side registered 11 shots on target compared to their hosts' four.

That result was also part of an impressive run, which has seen Plzen go unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, winning four, including a 2-1 triumph away to Bohemians 1905 at the weekend that lifted them to seventh in the Czech First League table.

Despite their recent improvement, the Doosan Arena has not been a particularly happy hunting ground for the hosts, who have won just one of their last seven home matches in all competitions (D2, L4) and losing both of their league-phase fixtures at the stadium during that period, while scoring once and conceding five goals.

© Iconsport / Carlos Silva/ZUMA Press Wire

After winning four of their six matches across three qualifying rounds, Benfica have taken their impressive form into the league phase, beginning with a 2-0 victory away to AC Milan before recording consecutive 4-1 wins over Celtic and Omonia.

A 3-1 success against Lech Poznan in their most recent continental outing made Silva's team one of only three sides to have won all four of their league-phase matches, while the Eagles are the only club in the competition to have secured every victory by at least a two-goal margin.

Benfica have also been in outstanding form across all competitions, winning 16 of their last 17 matches and each of their most recent nine, although they remain second in the Primeira Liga table, five points behind leaders Porto after 11 games.

The Lisbon giants' latest outing ended in a 3-1 victory over second-tier Torreense in the Taca de Portugal on Sunday, with Jhon Duran, Gianluca Prestianni and Jakub Kaminski all finding the net.

As the visitors prepare for their first meeting with Plzen, their away record in the Europa League main stage offers further encouragement, having won four of their last seven such matches (D1, L2), a record that may interest readers exploring the best £5 get £20 betting apps ahead of Thursday's contest.



Viktoria Plzen Europa League form:

Viktoria Plzen form (all competitions):

Benfica Europa League form:

Benfica form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Diogo Sautchuk

Viktoria Plzen are expected to be without defender and long-term absentee Vaclav Jemelka, who is still recovering from a knee surgery.

Christophe Kabongo scored at the weekend and has also found the net once in the Europa League league phase this season, making him a strong candidate to retain his place in the starting lineup.

Adu has scored twice in his last three appearances for the Czech side, including the winner against Lillestrom in their previous European outing, and should feature in attack again.

Benfica, meanwhile, will definitely be without Leandro Barreiro, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, while captain Fredrik Aursnes and Daniel Banjaqui are doubts after missing Sunday's cup tie against Torreense.

Vangelis Pavlidis came off the bench last time out and could return to the starting lineup to lead the attack, despite Duran's impressive display, as Silva may opt to rotate his forward line.



Viktoria Plzen possible starting lineup:

Wiegele; Paliscak, Dweh, Prebsl; Gabriel, Hrosovsky, Cerv, Doski; Memic, Kabongo; Adu

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Bah, Araujo, Circati, El Karouani; Palhinha, Manu Silva; Lukebakio, Echeverri, Rafa Silva; Pavlidis

We say: Viktoria Plzen 1-3 Benfica

Although Plzen have found their rhythm in recent weeks, their struggles at home make this a difficult assignment, particularly against a Benfica side that have been in such impressive form, and we expect the visitors to claim another convincing victory.



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