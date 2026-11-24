Bayern Munich have doubts over the long-term futures of Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala and are reportedly considering three Premier League wingers. After securing Harry Kane’s extension until June 2029, the Munich hierarchy now have two more delicate cases to handle.

The Olise and Musiala situations

The first is Olise, who has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona. Arsenal have just joined the list of suitors, while Liverpool and Manchester City are also following his situation. Bayern want to extend the French star’s contract, which currently runs until 2029, but no agreement has yet been found.

The Bavarian club also have doubts over Musiala’s long-term future. According to TeamTalk, several Bayern officials are said to question his ability to regain his best level, as the German attacking midfielder suffers absences linked to a ‘neurological dysfunction’.

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Wirtz, Doku and Ngumoha in the frame

The British outlet reveals that Bayern are following three Premier League players closely. The first is Liverpool’s young prospect Rio Ngumoha. The 18-year-old winger’s profile appeals to the German hierarchy, but Liverpool are reportedly close to signing him to a new long-term deal, which would seriously complicate Bayern’s ambitions.

The Munich club are also said to be keeping an eye on Florian Wirtz. Already highly rated in Germany after his rise at Bayer Leverkusen, the 23-year-old Germany international remains a prime target, though his importance to Liverpool makes a transfer hard to bring about.

Vincent Kompany is also said to have noted the name of his compatriot Jeremy Doku. The Belgian manager knows the Manchester City winger well, but there is a snag: the 24-year-old extended his contract with City until June 2031 this summer.

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Bundesliga alternatives

Bayern therefore appear to be at a disadvantage in signing any of these three rising Premier League stars, unless there is a dramatic turnaround. At the same time, the German side are also reportedly studying Bundesliga solutions, following Ibrahim Maza, Said El Mala and Antonio Nusa.