Liverpool are reportedly among a number of clubs interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach wonderkid Wael Mohya.

Earlier this month, the 17-year-old attacker earned his first-ever senior international call-up to Jurgen Klopp’s Germany squad after making a notable impression as a first-team regular at club level.

Mohya broke into Monchengladbach’s senior side midway through last season and became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer against Bayern Munich in March of this year.

He has since developed into an increasingly influential player under head coach Alexander Blessin this term, featuring in all 10 Bundesliga matches as well as two DFB-Pokal games.

Mohya became the fourth youngest-player in Bundesliga history to score in consecutive games in October, contributing with a goal and an assist in a standout display in a 3-2 win against Stuttgart.

The dynamic and versatile attacker, who is comfortable operating centrally or out wide, has produced several impressive performances that have subsequently caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Liverpool to rival clubs including Brighton for teenage star Mohya

According to TEAMtalk, Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool have shown concrete interest in Mohya and have intensively scouted the teenager.

The report adds the Reds are ‘ready to battle’ with high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion, who currently sit second in the Premier League table and have also been closely monitoring the attacker.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are also said to be keeping an eye on Mohya’s progress, while Real Madrid, Barcelona and AC Milan are some of the big clubs abroad who have recently entered the race for his signature.

As things stand, Monchengladbach are yet to receive any formal offers for Mohya or enter negotiations with another club despite growing interest in his services.

Mohya’s contract is due to expire in June 2028, and Monchengladbach sporting director Rouven Schroder recently insisted that “he is definitely not for sale in January,” adding: “The rest will depend on how the market develops.”

The youngster is viewed as a key part of Monchengladbach’s plans for this season, and it is understood that an offer in the region of €45m (£37.7m) is what it would take to persuade the German club to open talks over a possible sale in the coming transfer windows.