With Fermin Lopez having attracted the attention of several Premier League heavyweights, ready to invest large sums, Barcelona have taken a stance on the future of their attacking midfielder.

Fermin Lopez has stepped up under Hansi Flick. The Spanish attacking midfielder is increasingly establishing himself as a starter. His statistics since the start of the season prove it: 16 games played, 12 of them as a starter, with nine goals and seven assists. His performances and talent have drawn attention in the market.

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Barcelona do not want to hear of Fermin Lopez leaving

According to Sport, four Premier League clubs have reportedly expressed interest, with offers of up to £85m (€100m). Barcelona were facing a dilemma over the player who came through La Masia. Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be the two most insistent sides.

Despite these approaches and the sums mentioned, Barcelona do not intend to sell.

The sporting management regard the Spaniard as an important part of their long-term project. His age, progress and ability to have an impact in the last 30 metres further strengthen his status in Flick's team.

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Barcelona consider another contract improvement for Fermin Lopez

Barcelona also have a major asset: Fermin Lopez does not want to leave. He remains fully focused on his Barcelona adventure and wants to continue progressing at the club that developed him.

To make sure they keep their attacking midfielder, Barcelona now plan to meet his representatives soon to discuss a new pay rise.

Fermin Lopez nevertheless extended his contract until June 2031 at the start of the year and has a release clause of £425m (€500m). This move would allow the club to reward the player's progress and strengthen his place in the squad.