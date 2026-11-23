Barcelona will aim to make it five straight wins in all competitions when they continue their Champions League campaign away to Sabah on Wednesday night.

History will be made in this contest, as the two teams prepare to lock horns for the first time, and it would be one of the biggest shocks in Champions League history should Sabah manage to overcome the La Liga champions.

Match preview

Sabah boast a record of one win and three draws from their four matches in this season's Champions League league stage, which has left them in 31st spot in the table on three points, one point behind 24th-placed PSV Eindhoven.

The Owls opened their league stage campaign with a 4-0 loss to Manchester United, before managing to record a 2-0 victory over Slavia Prague in their second fixture to put three points on the board, but they have since lost to Borussia Dortmund and Viking FC.

Valdas Dambrauskas' side will enter this match off the back of a huge domestic win, beating Sumqayit 5-1, with the result leaving them third in Azerbaijan's top flight, picking up 24 points from their opening 11 games of the season.

Including qualification matches, Sabah have a record of seven wins and five losses in this season's Champions League, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

The Owls had never played in the European Cup before this season, so it is a historic campaign for the club, and they will take on Villarreal, Napoli and Arsenal in their three Champions League league stage fixtures after this one.

© Imago / Sportimage

As for Barcelona, the Catalan side are currently fifth in the league stage table, picking up nine points from their four matches courtesy of a record of three wins and one defeat.

Hansi Flick's side beat Feyenoord and Galatasaray in their opening two league stage fixtures before suffering a 4-2 reverse to Paris Saint-Germain, but they managed to post a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa last time out to get back on track.

Barcelona will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 win over Villarreal, with that result moving them back to the top of the La Liga table, three points ahead of Real Madrid.

The Catalan side lost in the last-16 stage of last season's Champions League to Atletico Madrid, and it remains to be seen whether their defensive unit is strong enough to make a serious challenge for the 2026-27 European Cup.

Barcelona have actually conceded in each of their last 12 away group stage/league stage matches, but they have scored at least twice in 17 of their last 19 group stage/league stage games.

Sabah Champions League form:

Sabah form (all competitions):

Barcelona Champions League form:

Barcelona form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Sabah will be without the services of Aden McCarthy, with the centre-back suspended on Wednesday following his red card in the team's last Champions League match with Viking.

The hosts also need to make a check on the fitness of Veljko Simic, who is struggling with an injury; the attacker has eight goals in 18 appearances this season and his absence would therefore be a major blow for Sabah.

Joy-Lance Mickels has been in impressive form this season, scoring 12 goals in 22 appearances, and the forward is set to start for the home team.

As for Barcelona, Lamine Yamal will not be involved due to a slight ankle problem, with Barcelona not prepared to take any risks when it comes to the Spain international.

Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle), Rodri (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (muscle) are also unavailable for selection.

Pau Cubarsi did not play against Villarreal on Sunday due to an issue that he sustained while on international duty with Spain, but the centre-back was on the bench and should feature in the starting team.

Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi are expected to join Raphinha in the final third of the field due to the absence of Yamal.

Sabah possible starting lineup:

Pokatilov; Zedadka, Solvet, Almeida, Puchaz; Lepinjica, Isayev, Rakhomaliev; Severina, Mbina, Mickels

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Fermin, Bernal, Pedri; Adeyemi, Raphinha, Gordon

We say: Sabah 1-3 Barcelona

Yamal's absence is a major blow for Barcelona, but the Catalan outfit have enough quality in their side to secure all three points on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.