Bayern Munich are reportedly not interested in signing Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in the near future.

Alexander-Arnold established himself as arguably one of the finest right-backs in Premier League history during his time at Liverpool, but he has struggled to reproduce that form since joining Real Madrid.

The England international has gradually slipped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu under Jose Mourinho, with Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries seemingly ahead of him.

Alexander-Arnold was also subjected to boos from sections of the home support following his lacklustre performance in Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo last week.

Bayern Munich transfer stance on Trent Alexander-Arnold

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey recently suggested that Alexander-Arnold should consider a move to Bayern, although he admitted he would love to see the defender return to Anfield.

However, Bild journalist Christian Falk has categorically dismissed the links, suggesting that Bayern are more interested in signing players such as Givairo Read than Alexander-Arnold.

Bayern already have Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic available for the right-back position, while Sacha Boey also remains at the club.

Even if Vincent Kompany decides to make changes in that department, he would reportedly favour a younger profile, meaning Alexander-Arnold is unlikely to be a genuine option for the German champions.

Speaking to CFBayern Insider, Falk said: "It is not true - Bayern Munich are interested in Real Madrid fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold. Bayern are searching for a player in this position, and players like Givairo Read are definitely still of interest.

"You can tell from Read’s profile alone that the club just isn’t looking to add a player like Alexander-Arnold to the ranks. Also, I’m not sure if Vincent Kompany would look at the Englishman’s profile, as he’s not a typical right-back for Bayern Munich.

"He’s also not the youngest footballer any more. And, if we’re being honest, the 28-year-old hasn’t proven himself at Real Madrid.

"You have to have a lot of respect for English players who give it a go playing in another country. But not every English player succeeds after leaving the UK, and not every English player is Harry Kane! So, I don’t think Alexander-Arnold will be a genuine option for Bayern in the summer."

Could Liverpool bring back Trent Alexander-Arnold?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

While an emotional return to Anfield would appeal to many supporters, the reality is that Liverpool have probably moved on, even though the right-back position remains a somewhat problematic area for them.

Jeremie Frimpong has yet to convince everyone, while there is also uncertainty over whether the Reds will sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona on a permanent deal.

With Conor Bradley's injury record remaining a concern and Joe Gomez potentially departing next summer, Andoni Iraola could look to bring in a new right-back, although it remains doubtful whether Liverpool would consider a move for their former player.