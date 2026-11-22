Bayern Munich have been linked with Roma striker Donyell Malen after Harry Kane suffered a long-term ankle injury, with Paris Saint-Germain also reportedly keen. Kane, 33, will be out for several months, a blow that could push Bayern to sign a goalscorer in the January transfer window.

Kane was injured on Friday night in the 1-1 draw with Cologne on the 10th Bundesliga matchday, and he has suffered a torn syndesmotic ligament. He must undergo surgery and will miss several months of competition. It is a major blow for boss Vincent Kompany, who has no other specialist number nine with the same status in his squad.

Donyell Malen emerges as an option

Given the fixtures ahead, the Champions League above all, the Bundesliga giants could use the winter window to act. Top Mercato reported that the injury could make Marseille fear a Bayern move for Amine Gouiri, but he is not the only forward who could interest the Allianz Arena club.

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According to Calciomercato, Bayern are expected to position themselves for Malen, the prolific Netherlands striker. The Italian outlet says the 27-year-old ‘deserves the attention’ of the Bavarian hierarchy. Bayern have not made an offer, and signing him in the coming weeks looks very complicated given his outstanding 2026-27 season with Roma.

Malen has scored 16 goals in 15 matches in all competitions. The former Borussia Dortmund player leads the Serie A scoring charts with 12 goals in 11 appearances. On Saturday he scored four goals in Roma’s 5-1 win at Parma. His xG of 9.71, higher than Kane’s, confirms that the number 14 is overperforming.

Roma are unlikely to sell Donyell Malen

The statistics may impress several clubs more prestigious than Roma, but Bayern have no chance of convincing the Italian club to release their number one attacking weapon in the middle of the season. Malen is under contract until June 2030, with a market value of £47m, and will not be sold before the summer of 2027.

That should also cool PSG’s interest. Faced with injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, the French capital club could see boss Luis Enrique ‘ask president Al-Khelaifi to return to the market, and asking for a top-level player like Malen is not heresy’, according to the report. Like Bayern, however, PSG will almost certainly meet a categorical refusal from Roma, at least in January.