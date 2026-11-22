Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has explained why Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch are missing from the squad to face Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League clash.

Neither Dutchman was included in the Liverpool starting lineup or bench for the visit of the Red Devils, after also not being seen arriving at the team hotel on Sunday morning.

Gravenberch was already known to be carrying a heel injury, but Gakpo's absence came as a surprise, as the attacker was not name-checked in Iraola's pre-game fitness update.

However, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kickoff, the Liverpool boss revealed that Gakpo picked up a calf injury during the international break and is yet to return to team training.

"Gakpo got injured with the Netherlands, he left the game with a soleus injury," Iraola said. “He hasn’t been training with us, nothing since getting injured from the national team."

Liverpool vs. Man Utd: Cody Gakpo out with calf problem as Ryan Gravenberch update given

© Iconsport / Gepa

Regarding Gravenberch, Iraola did not rule out a comeback for the midfielder against Club Brugge in Wednesday's Champions League clash, adding: "Ryan has been training but still is managing the pain.

“With Ryan we are going day to day – some days he can. We have been waiting until the end but he was in pain yesterday. Let’s hope we can recover him for the next one."

Gakpo's absence is particularly damaging for both the Dutchman and Liverpool, as he has scored more Premier League goals against Man United than any other team.

Indeed, Gakpo boasts five goals from seven previous top-flight games against the Red Devils, scoring in each of his last three Premier League outings against the 20-time English champions.

Only against West Ham United (7) has Gakpo scored more goals against across all competitions, four in the Premier League and three in the EFL Cup.

How many Liverpool games could Cody Gakpo miss?

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Iraola did not disclose the severity of Gakpo's calf injury, which could be grouped into one of three categories; a Grade 1 mild strain, a Grade 2 mild tear, or a Grade 3 complete rupture.

If Gakpo has got away with the least serious calf problem, the Dutchman should only miss a maximum of two weeks, and he could potentially return in time for the Merseyside derby next weekend.

However, Gakpo is expected to sit out Wednesday's Champions League clash with Club Brugge, and a Grade 2 injury could sideline the former PSV Eindhoven man for the rest of the calendar year.

A Grade 3 tear would likely rule Gakpo out for around three months, putting him at risk of missing games against Inter Milan, Man United, Arsenal and Everton between now and February 6.

James Pearce reports that Gakpo has avoided a serious issue, though either Ngumoha or Victor Munoz should be given the nod from the first whistle against Club Brugge.