Featuring in the playoffs for the first time since 2023, the San Jose Earthquakes will welcome the Houston Dynamo to PayPal Park on Tuesday for game one of that best-of-three series.

A 3-1 loss at Minnesota United on Decision Day meant the Quakes finished fourth in the MLS table out West, while Houston was a point behind them in fifth after a 1-0 home defeat to St Louis City.

Match preview

After narrowly missing the post-season a year ago, San Jose got the job done this time around, earning 52 points, 11 more than they had in 2025.

Bruce Arena guided them to a 14-win regular season in 2026, the most for this club since 2013, when they also won 14 times.

Heading into the post-season, San Jose are on a six-match MLS unbeaten run at home, winning their last match at PayPal Park 2-1 versus Real Salt Lake on Halloween.

This year they have found the back of the net in all but two MLS affairs at home, while scoring multiple goals on nine occasions.

On Tuesday they can claim their first playoff victory since 2012 and earn their first post-season triumph at home since 2004 (2-0 over the Kansas City Wizards).

The Quakes are unbeaten in their last four MLS games against Houston, blanking them 1-0 at PayPal Park earlier this season.

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After failing to make the playoffs for the first time in his tenure last year, Ben Olsen and the Dynamo bounced back with a much more consistent 2026 campaign.

During this regular season, Houston collected 51 points, 14 more than a year ago, while finishing seven places higher in the Western Conference table.

Their 43 goals scored during the regular season were the fewest among the MLS sides that made the playoffs, though they gave up the third fewest in the West (43) as well.

A win in game one would mark the first for this club away from home in the post-season since 2017, when they defeated the Timbers 2-1 in Portland.

In 2026, the Dynamo created the third-fewest big chances in MLS (66) and conceded the fourth-fewest goals per match (1.3).

San Jose Earthquakes Major League Soccer form:

Houston Dynamo Major League Soccer form:

Team News

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San Jose will be missing DeJuan Jones as he recovers from Achilles tendon surgery, while Nonso Adimabua may not be ready to return from his lower body injury.

Preston Judd had their only strike against Minnesota the last time out, with Angus Gunn conceding three second-half goals between the sticks as he drew back into the fold over Earl Edwards Jr.

Over at Houston, Marcelo Saracchi may not be available due to a knock, and Jimmy Maurer is doubtful because of a head injury.

Guilherme will be relied upon to provide scoring for this team in the playoffs, with the Brazilian leading them with 16 goals in the regular season, along with 10 assists, while Mateusz Bogusz was second with eight goals.

San Jose Earthquakes possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Kikanovic, Munie, Romney, Ricketts; Vieira, Lowen; Harkes, Tsakiris, Werner; Judd

Houston Dynamo possible starting lineup:

Bond; Ennali, Andrade, Resch, Halter, Negri; Herrera, Artur, Bogusz; Foster, Guilherme

We say: San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 Houston Dynamo

The Quakes play with much more aggression and on the front foot at home, and we believe they have enough creativity to find a way through a strong Dynamo backline that could be defending for long stretches in game one.

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