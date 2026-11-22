Bromley will be looking to pick up another victory when they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the CopperJax Community Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 23rd in the League One table, while the visitors are 15th.

Match preview

Bromley finally ended their woeful run of form on Saturday, securing a hugely important 1-0 victory away to promotion contenders Reading.

Victor Adeboyejo scored the only goal of the game and goalkeeper Shamal George made a host of impressive save to help the Ravens claim all three points.

That win ended a run of 10 games without a victory across all competitions and was Karl Robinson's first since he replaced Andy Woodman as head coach earlier this month.

It also saw Bromley move off the foot of the table, leaving them just one point from safety.

However, they do have the worst defensive record in the division, having conceded 33 goals in 14 games so far.

© Imago

Wycombe, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Oxford United on Saturday.

The Chairboys suffered a remarkable 4-3 loss despite the fact they were 3-0 ahead going into the final 20 minutes.

Goals from Jayden Wareham, Malik Mothersille and Aaron Morley had put Wycombe in a commanding position, but Oxford scored four late goals to pick up a stunning victory.

Tom Hounsell's side also ended the game with nine men after Dan Casey and Luke Leahy were sent off.

Hounsell admitted the defeat was a "bitter pill to swallow", but felt his side "dominated the game" for 70 minutes and must take heart from that.

Bromley League One form:

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Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Bromley could hand Adeboyejo a start after he scored off the bench against Reading, with Michael Cheek set to drop to the bench.

Jodi Jones and Mickel Miller could continue out wide, with Kamil Conteh and George Saville set to start in midfield.

Wycombe will be without Casey and Leahy, with the pair suspended following their red cards against Oxford.

Steve Cook is set to replace Casey in defence, while Wareham is expected to continue up front.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

George; Ifill, Oxford, Taylor, Mendy; Jones, Conteh, Saville, Miller; Adeboyejo, Pinnock

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Grimmer, Cook, Taylor, Hagelskjaer; Morley, Scowen; Thomas, Boyd-Munce, Mothersille; Wareham

We say: Bromley 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Bromley will be full of confidence after beating Reading and we are backing them to pick up a point against a Wycombe side that capitulated in dramatic fashion against Oxford.

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