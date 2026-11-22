Liverpool and Manchester United have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League clash at Anfield.

In his first game as Red Devils head coach, Mauricio Pochettino has made three changes to the starting lineup from Michael Carrick's last outing - the chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa before the international break.

Two of those changes come in defence, where the Argentine has unexpectedly recalled Matthijs de Ligt, for what will be the Dutchman's first Premier League start in nearly a year.

De Ligt has not made a Premier League XI since November 30, 2025, but the 27-year-old is preferred to Harry Maguire alongside Lisandro Martinez in central defence.

Martinez - back from suspension - is also restored to the starting lineup in place of Noussair Mazraoui, meaning that Leny Yoro will move across to right-back, and Diogo Dalot continues on the left with Luke Shaw still injured.

Pochettino's third and final alteration sees Patrick Dorgu replace Amad Diallo in the final third, where Matheus Cunha is expected to operate through the middle as Bryan Mbeumo bombs down the right.

Liverpool vs. Man United: No Cody Gakpo for Reds

? Presenting today's starting XI, in positional order... https://t.co/pFYEqexFSk — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2026

As for Liverpool, Iraola has made just one change to the team that started the 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park two weekends ago.

The hosting manager has seemingly been forced into that alteration, as Rio Ngumoha comes in for Cody Gakpo, who is absent from the squad entirely.

Concern was raised over Gakpo's fitness when the attacker was not seen arriving at the team hotel, and Iraola will likely explain his absence when he faces the media before kickoff.

Elsewhere, Ryan Gravenberch has not yet recovered from a heel injury, so Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister continue as the double pivot with Trey Nyoni in reserve.

Jeremie Frimpong is back on the bench following a hamstring problem, but Ronald Araujo is unsurprisingly retained at right-back in an unchanged Liverpool defence.

A draw or win for Man United will lift them out of the relegation zone in the Premier League table, while Liverpool will leapfrog Bournemouth into fourth place if they avoid defeat.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Araujo, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Chiesa, Tsimikas, Munoz, Frimpong, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas

Man United XI: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Cunha

Subs: Heaton, Heaven, Maguire, Mazraoui, Santos, Mount, Amad, Lacey, Zirkzee