Manchester City will look to climb the Champions League table and restart their season by beating visitors Napoli at the Etihad on Tuesday.

The Citizens are seventh with nine points in the league phase and currently occupy one of eight automatic spots for the round of 16, whereas their Italian opponents are 27th with just three points after four gamedays.

Match preview

City's woes in the Premier League continued on Saturday afternoon, when they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Fulham, who left their hosts third in the Premier League table.

Enzo Maresca's side have now lost three and drawn one of their past four top-flight outings, while they have won four and lost four of their nine most recent matches.

One of those defeats was a 4-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain on October 24 in their fourth Champions League clash of the season.

The hosts' defensive frailties were routinely exposed by PSG, and it should concern fans the club have conceded at least two goals in seven of their last 11 fixtures, a period in which they kept just one clean sheet.

Maresca's side have still largely succeeded at home considering they have triumphed in seven of their 10 contests at the Etihad this term, suffering two defeats in that time.

City have conceded 14 goals in their past seven clashes at the stadium, while they managed to find the back of the net on 18 occasions.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Kevin De Bruyne will return to the Etihad once again as a Napoli player, though his side have been defeated in each of their last three meetings with their English hosts.

The visitors appointed Massimiliano Allegri as the successor to Antonio Conte, who won Serie A in 2024-25, the Supercoppa Italiana in 2025-26 and guided the club to second place in May, but the current manager's spell in the dugout has been disastrous.

The visitors have won six of their 16 fixtures this campaign, and they head to the Etihad having been beaten in two of their past four games, emerging as victors once.

Gli Azzurri are eighth in the Serie A table with 18 points following their 1-0 win against Torino on Saturday, and their situation in Europe is also concerning given they have lost to Arsenal, Villarreal and Porto.

They have conceded 11 times so far in the Champions League, and though they have netted six goals, they scored just six goals in their past seven away contests in all competitions.

Napoli were beaten in five of those seven matches on the road, with their only victory a 4-1 win against Monza on October 28.

Manchester City Champions League form:

W

L

W

W

Manchester City form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

L

D

Napoli Champions League form:

L

L

W

L

Napoli form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / SPI

Man City know they will be without winger Antoine Semenyo, while there are also concerns about right-back Matheus Nunes.

Should both miss out, expect to see Abdukodir Khusanov on the right side of defence, with Iliman Ndiaye and Jeremy Doku on the flanks.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez was left out of the XI against Fulham, but he will likely return in place of teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Napoli will be without defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo, so perhaps the visitors will use a three-man defence consisting of Rafa Marin, Amir Rrahmani and Sam Beukema.

With midfielder Stanislav Lobotka ruled out, it would not be surprising to see Frank Anguissa, Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay stationed in the middle of the pitch.

De Bruyne could be used in an advanced role in order to alleviate him of defensive responsibilities, though he will be expected to supply striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Marin, Rrahmani, Beukema; Politano, Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay, Spinazzola; De Bruyne; Hojlund

We say: Manchester City 2-2 Napoli

Regardless of City's poor form, it is difficult to see Napoli travelling to the Etihad and defying their record against the Citizens to claim three points.

However, the hosts have been far too open defensively, and the club's frailties at the back could lead to yet another disappointing result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.