Enzo Maresca has provided a positive injury update on Manchester City’s Matheus Nunes ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Napoli at the Etihad Stadium.

The 28-year-old was unable to recover in time from an ankle problem to feature in City’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham on Saturday.

Nunes has been absent for four of the Citizens’ last seven games in all tournaments this term, but Maresca confirmed at a pre-match press conference on Monday that the right-back “is back” and ready to face Napoli.

"Matheus is back. Then the only one [out] is still Antoine [Semenyo],” Maresca told reporters. “The rest, we have some doubts in terms of tiredness, amount of games, and we have today's session and then we'll decide."

Pushed for more details on Nunes’s recent injury, Maresca added: "This one has been a little bit his ankle, but now he's fine. It's also normal with the amount of games we have, that's why also sometimes I try to rotate players.

"I've said many times, we need to not think about a sprint, we need to think about a marathon; 65 games. So I would like to use the strongest one every game, but then we destroy them. It's also a matter of trying to manage them the best way.”

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Maresca talks up Nunes, discusses Man City’s right-back options

Nunes has established himself as Man City’s first-choice right-back when fit and available, while Abdukodir Khusanov and Rico Lewis have also been used on the right side of defence under Maresca and predecessor Pep Guardiola.

Man City’s No.27 has played 10 times across all competitions so far this season, but he has been left out of the matchday squad for five games due to injury or fitness-related issues.

"Since we started, we've used Rico [Lewis at right-back], but also [Khusanov], who I think he can play there,” Maresca explained. “For sure, it's much better... I'm trying to find the right balance.

"If you ask me if Khusa is a better right-back or central defender, no doubt: Central defender. I know that. But it's a matter of the game, the players we have available.

"But Matheus [Nunes] has done very good since we started, the games he has played, overall he was very good. Rico has [also] done very good so far.”

It remains to be seen whether Maresca will throw Nunes straight back into the starting lineup against Napoli, with one eye possibly on Sunday’s important Premier League showdown with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Man City have won three of their first four Champions League games in the League Phase and can strengthen their automatic last-16 qualification hopes with a victory against Napoli, who have lost three of their opening four matches in the competition.