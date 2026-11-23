Manchester City could bring Enzo Fernandez back into their starting XI on Tuesday, when they face Napoli in the Champions League.

The midfielder started on the bench when the Citizens faced Fulham on Saturday, with the Argentine having received criticism for his poor defensive displays.

However, it may be unrealistic to expect teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi to start once again, so perhaps Fernandez will partner Elliot Anderson in a double pivot.

Antoine Semenyo's knee injury will keep him out of Tuesday's clash, meaning fans are likely to see Iliman Ndiaye and Jeremy Doku stationed out wide in attack.

Rayan Cherki is set to come back into the team in favour of Phil Foden, and the Frenchman will be tasked with supporting striker Erling Haaland.

Should right-back Matheus Nunes miss out, it would not be surprising to see Enzo Maresca play Abdukodir Khusanov on that side of the backline.

Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol are candidates to start in the other three positions in defence, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma can be pencilled into the lineup.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland