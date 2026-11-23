In search of a third straight victory with the chance to further narrow their gap to the top two in the League One table, Sheffield Wednesday will head to the SPORTA Arena on Tuesday to take on Stevenage.

The visitors have moved to fifth spot and three points behind the automatic promotion places under new management while their hosts sit 14th following a return to winning ways at the weekend.

Match preview

Stevenage return to action on Tuesday aiming to make it back-to-back victories and finally kickstart their League One season.

After a memorable campaign last time around ended in a sixth-placed finish against the odds on 75 points and eventual playoff defeat, they are yet to truly get going and build on that in 2025-26, having headed into last weekend following the international break on 16 points from 12 league matches.

The last of those matches was a creditable draw against Leicester City, though, before Alex Revell's men recorded consecutive cup victories over Oxford United and Fulham Under-21s and returned to action away at Notts County last weekend.

The Boro would put a fifth three-point haul of the campaign on the board in that contest, as it looked set to end goalless only for Josh Magennis to break the deadlock four minutes from time.

Now sat 14th on 19 points, but just four points off the playoff spots with at least one game in hand on every team above them, Stevenage do have the chance to put themselves in a strong position if they can build on Saturday's win in the next few outings.

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That will be no easy task, though, as the visitors arrive aiming to continue a perfect start to life under new management in the league.

Sheffield Wednesday arrived in League One, albeit on the back of relegation and administration last time around, with fresh optimism, a new-look squad and ownership and hopes to bounce back to the second tier at the first time of asking, and after a fast start, manager Henrik Pedersen's tenure would end with consecutive defeats to Notts County and Doncaster Rovers.

A pair of draws followed before the club hierarchy turned to Dave Challinor, whose tenure begun with back-to-back cup defeats to Oldham Athletic and Accrington Stanley.

It is clear their priorities lie with the league, though, and he has overseen victories in his first two third-tier matches at the helm, as the Owls firstly beat fellow promotion-chasers Plymouth Argyle 3-0 at Hillsborough before visiting Barnsley in a South Yorkshire Derby on Friday and winning 2-1 thanks to Jamal Lowe's first-half brace.

That leaves them fifth with momentum back on their side and just a three-point gap to second spot, and Sheffield Wednesday will now bid to make it three wins in three League One games under Challinor to further ramp up the pressure on the automatic promotion places.

Stevenage League One form:

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Sheffield Wednesday League One form:

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Team News

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Stevenage will remain without Jasper Pattenden, Dan Kemp and Jordan Roberts on Tuesday due to ongoing injuries.

Revell should field a similar starting XI from the weekend's away win, although Magennis will likely return from the outset having won that game off the bench with his fourth League One goal of the season having also recorded four assists as their focal point.

He could be joined in a front two by Michael Mellon, who has seven goals in all competitions in the absence of supporting midfielder Kemp, while Louis Thompson and Daniel Phillips will continue their midfield partnership having been regulars this term after several major departures for the Boro over the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday could be unchanged from their victory on Friday, with Reece James, Max Lowe, Tyler Onyango, Mason Burstow and Ali Al-Hamadi likely to miss out again through injury.

Their injury troubles have eased recently, though, with Joe Lumley, Liam Cooper, Di'Shon Bernard, Billy Mitchell and Louie Barry all available after layoffs, and Cooper and Bernard will continue to play in a back three.

The absence of Lowe and James leaves a gap at left wing-back, while forward Jamal Lowe has filled in recent games, netting a brace on Friday, while Barry Bannan and Callum Slattery should again support front man Davis Keillor-Dunn with Barry continuing to be eased back after a lengthy spell in the treatment room.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Setford; James-Wildin, Casey, Piergianni, Earley; Sanderson, Thompson, Phillips, Patterson; Mellon, Magennis

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Bernard, Cooper, Swinkels, Valery, Heskey, Mitchell, J Lowe; Slattery, Bannan; Keillor-Dunn

We say: Stevenage 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Stevenage head into Tuesday's game in better shape than their league position suggests and are always difficult to beat, having only conceded 13 league goals this term.

Sheffield Wednesday are growing into life under Challinor, though, and are beginning to show the quality that their squad is packed with, particularly with several important players back to full fitness, and we fancy them to make it three straight wins in a hard-fought away trip.

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