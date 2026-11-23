Hoping to pick up where they left off prior to the international break, LASK Linz will travel to face Bodo/Glimt at Aspmyra Stadion for a Champions League league-phase showdown on Tuesday.

Glimt are hoping to climb into the top 24, while the Black-Whites are looking to push closer to the top eight.

Match preview

Kjetil Knutsen's Bodo/Glimt have endured a difficult European campaign to date, winning just one of their four Champions League outings, beating Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on October 14.

Most recently, Glimt were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Ligue 1's Lille, blanking for the second time as part of a concerning trend that has seen the team muster the third-worst goal tally in the competition, with only PSV and Slovan Bratislava netting fewer than their four.

That frustrating draw has left Knutsen's side 25th in the Champions League table with just four points, though they are level with all of the clubs up to 20th-placed Roma.

Additionally, Bodo/Glimt are a mere two points shy of their opponents, and will be optimistic about their chances of stepping up into one of the playoff qualification spots in midweek.

With that goal in mind, fans of the hosts will be buoyed by their team's record on home turf, where they have lost just one of their 15 outings across all competitions since May, winning 13 times in the process.

© Iconsport / Franz Wolfgang Rainer

Meanwhile, Dietmar Kuhbauer's LASK kicked off their league phase with two defeats, but have bounced back in impressive fashion to record consecutive wins ahead of Tuesday's clash.

Last time out in the Champions League, the Austrian champions hammered Slovan Bratislava 4-0 in Linz, racing into a 3-0 lead by half time courtesy of a brace from Kasper Jorgensen and a follow-up by Robert Ljubicic.

That victory came as part of a run that has seen Kuhbauer's men net four goals in three of their past five matches overall, and considering they have scored 10 in UEFA's premier club competition, they are likely to pose a threat in midweek.

On the other hand, LASK have conceded nine times across their four Champions League games so far - the second-worst total in the top 18 - and they will need to be wary of surrendering chances on the road.

The visitors arrive in 16th with six points, a tally that puts them two points clear of 25th-placed Bodo/Glimt and three short of eighth-placed Liverpool.

Bodo/Glimt Champions League form:

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LASK Linz Champions League form:

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Team News

© Imago

Bodo/Glimt will be without midfielder Hakon Evjen, who unfortunately suffered further damage to his knee while recovering from a serious injury, and could now be sidelined for the rest of the season.

In his absence, Patrick Berg, Sondre Fet and Sondre Auklend look set to start in the centre of the park, platforming a front three of Jens Petter Hauge, Ole Didrik Blomberg and Andreas Helmersen, while August Mikkelsen is dealing with a groin issue.

Elsewhere, backup goalkeeper Isak Sjong is a doubt, though Nikita Haikin should be ready to line up between the sticks on Tuesday.

As for LASK, they are missing injured left-back George Bello, so expect to see Yvan Dibango and Kasper Jorgensen operate as wing-backs, either side of a three-man defence featuring Xavier Mbuyamba, Andres Andrade Cedeno and Alemao.

The visitors also have question marks about the fitness of right-sided attacker Moses Usor, and if he is unavailable, Christoph Lang should join Samuel Adeniran up top in midweek.

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Gundersen, Bjortuft, Bjorkan; Berg, Fet, Auklend; Blomberg, Hauge; Helmersen

LASK Linz possible starting lineup:

Jungwirth; Mbuyamba, Andrade, Alemao; Bogarde; Jorgensen, Dibango; Ljubicic, Horvath; Lang, Adeniran

We say: Bodo/Glimt 1-1 LASK Linz

Bodo/Glimt may have found wins hard to come by, but they are resilient on home turf and could prove stubborn opposition.

LASK will be confident going forward, but their defensive frailty could cost them at least two points on Tuesday.

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