Liverpool go on the hunt for a fourth win from five Champions League matches on Wednesday evening, when the Reds take on Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

Andoni Iraola's men have taken nine points from 12 on offer in Europe so far, good enough for eighth place in the Champions League rankings after their 3-2 loss to Fenerbahce last time out.

The Reds also return to European action on the back of a 4-0 demolition of Manchester United, rising into the top four of the Premier League table in the process.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Club Brugge, who are just one place below Liverpool in the 36-team table courtesy of an inferior goals scored total.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Everton)

Cody Gakpo was a surprise absentee from the Liverpool squad against Man United, and Iraola subsequently revealed that the attacker had picked up a calf injury on Netherlands duty.

Gakpo is also expected to miss out in midweek, but there is a chance that he could recover in time for next weekend's Merseyside derby.

© Iconsport / Gepa

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Heel

Possible return date: November 25 (vs. Club Brugge)

Sunday's game against Man Utd came too soon for Ryan Gravenberch to return from a heel injury, but the midfielder might be able to make his comeback on Wednesday.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo, David Rawcliffe, Amanda McMaster

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Hugo Ekitike is making continued progress in his rehabilitation from a serious Achilles injury, but the French striker is still expected to miss the rest of 2026.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Out for over a year with a serious knee injury, Giovanni Leoni returned to team training during the international break and is now in the "last part" of his recovery process, but a playing comeback before the New Year is still incredibly unlikely.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Likewise, Conor Bradley is finally back with his teammates on the training pitches after sustaining a severe knee problem in January, but it will be a few more weeks before he is considered for selection too.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this match.