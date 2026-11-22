Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United reign got off to a disastrous start as the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Argentine took charge of the club earlier this week after Man Utd parted ways with Michael Carrick, leaving him with barely a few days to work with his new players on the training ground.

Pochettino had won just three of his previous 19 games before Sunday's encounter, and the final whistle brought no improvement to that record.

The defeat also had a damaging impact on the league standings, with Man Utd dropping to 19th in the Premier League table on eight points after 11 matches, with only Crystal Palace faring worse.

Mauricio Pochettino: Unwanted first stat emerges

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According to Opta Joe, Pochettino became the first manager in Premier League history to see his team concede twice and receive a red card in the first half of his opening match in charge of a club.

The game was only eight minutes old when the Man Utd backline was caught napping, forcing Leny Yoro into a challenge on Alexander Isak that resulted in a red card.

Liverpool capitalised on United's defensive frailties, scoring twice before the break through Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz.

The hosts enjoyed greater control after the interval and added two more goals through Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz, with the former also setting a Premier League record of his own.

Pochettino also entered the Man Utd history books for the wrong reasons, suffering the joint-heaviest defeat by any Red Devils manager in his first game in charge, matching Lal Hilditch's 4-0 loss against Bolton Wanderers in October 1926.

Mauricio Pochettino has bigger challenges ahead

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Considering Man Utd's struggles so far this season, the defeat against Liverpool need not spell the end of the world for the Red Devils or their new manager.

Pochettino's immediate priority will be to collect as many points as possible and create some breathing space between his side and the teams at the bottom of the table.

There were precious few positives to take from the performance, aside from Senne Lammens's display, but Pochettino will hope to see greater improvement from his players in the coming days.