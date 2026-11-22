Feyenoord will be desperate to end a six-match winless run when they welcome Porto to De Kuip for Tuesday's Champions League league-phase encounter.

Both sides have collected just three points from their opening four European fixtures, leaving the Portuguese visitors 26th in the 36-team table and their Dutch hosts languishing in 32nd.

Match preview

Feyenoord head into Tuesday's encounter after suffering three consecutive defeats, the latest of which came at De Kuip on Saturday when they were beaten 3-2 by Excelsior, who secured their first league victory at the ground in 46 years.

The hosts made a bright start by taking the lead through Givairo Read barely two minutes into the contest, but three goals in succession left Jan Plug's own goal little more than a consolation as De Stadionclub slipped to fifth in the Eredivisie table.

More concerning for Giovanni van Bronckhorst is his side's defensive record, having conceded at least three goals in each of their last three outings across all competitions, with Saturday's setback following a 5-3 defeat at Heerenveen and a 3-0 home loss to Inter Milan on matchday four of the Champions League league phase.

That continental defeat was the 10th in Feyenoord's last 13 European matches, while it also extended an unwanted run that has seen them concede the opening goal in each of their last seven Champions League outings, including defeats to Barcelona and Real Betis as well as their victory over Como on matchday two.

With the prospect of another early European exit looming, the Dutch club know that another setback on Tuesday would leave their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds hanging by a thread, having already fallen short in last season's Europa League league phase, where they finished 29th.

© Imago / NurPhoto

However, the hosts face a difficult examination against a Porto side who finally got their Champions League campaign up and running with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Napoli at the Estadio do Dragao on matchday four.

Francesco Farioli's men had suffered defeats to Manchester City, Real Betis and PSV in their opening three league-phase fixtures, but goals from Jan Bednarek, Gabri Veiga, Jakub Kiwior and Samu Omorodion inspired a convincing response against the Italian outfit.

That being said, Porto have won each of their opening 11 league matches this term to establish a five-point gap atop the Primeira Liga table, though the Dragons were made to work harder in Friday's Taca de Portugal encounter with third-tier Paredes, eventually progressing on penalties after a 1-1 draw across 120 minutes.

Back on the continental stage, the Dragons, featuring in the Champions League main stage for the first time in three years, will continue their quest to reach the knockout rounds for the third consecutive appearance, having progressed to the last 16 in their previous two campaigns.

Nevertheless, the visitors have not always enjoyed travelling to the Netherlands, failing to win any of their last four away matches against Dutch opposition (D2, L2), including both previous visits to Feyenoord, having drawn at De Kuip in the Champions League in 1993 before suffering a 2-0 defeat there in 2019, while both of Porto’s victories in this fixture have come on home soil.



Feyenoord Champions League form:

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

Porto Champions League form:

Porto form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Feyenoord are monitoring the fitness of Anis Hadj Moussa, who returned from international duty with an ankle injury and missed Saturday's defeat to Excelsior.

Tsuyoshi Watanabe is also doubtful after being withdrawn at half time against Excelsior, with Van Bronckhorst indicating that the defender was struggling with a foot problem, while Jakub Moder and Bart Nieuwkoop remain sidelined with injuries.

Thomas Beelen (leg), Jordan Bos (ACL) and Jerry St. Juste (shin) are expected to remain unavailable, leaving the hosts with limited defensive options.

Former Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson made his first start for Feyenoord at the weekend, although Luciano Valente could be preferred on the left flank of attack against Porto.

As for the visitors, long-term absentee Vasco Sousa remains sidelined with a leg injury, while William Gomes has recovered from an ankle injury and returned to full training, although his involvement on Tuesday remains uncertain.

Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is also dealing with a right knee problem and is ineligible to feature, having not been included in Porto's Champions League league-phase squad.

Midfielder In-beom Hwang will face his former club after joining Porto from Feyenoord over the summer, while on-loan striker Santiago Gimenez returns to the Netherlands after representing the Dutch side between 2022 and 2025.



Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Ernst; Read, Kraaijeveld, Marmol, Lopez; Zechiel, Vanhoutte, Targhalline; Valente, Hadj Moussa; Ferri

Porto possible starting lineup:

Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Zaidu; Veiga, Rosario, Froholdt; Pepe, Sainz, Andre Silva

We say: Feyenoord 2-3 Porto

Feyenoord's six-match winless run and continued defensive problems make it difficult to back the hosts, particularly against a Porto side who showed what they are capable of with their emphatic victory over Napoli.

The Portuguese visitors have also enjoyed the better of this fixture historically, and we expect them to take advantage of the host’s current struggles to secure their first away victory at De Kuip.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.