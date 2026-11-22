Liverpool produced arguably their finest performance under Andoni Iraola as they thrashed Manchester United 4-0 in Sunday's Premier League clash at Anfield.

The victory keeps the Reds third in the Premier League table, but they have closed the gap on Manchester City to one point and remain seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Just eight minutes into Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge, the Red Devils were reduced to 10 men after Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Alexander Isak.

From the resulting free kick, Dominic Szoboszlai fired Liverpool into the lead, before the hosts strengthened their advantage when Florian Wirtz finished off a brilliant move down the flank involving Rio Ngumoha.

The Reds youngster got on the scoresheet himself in the second half, while substitute Victor Munoz put the finishing touches on a commanding display by netting the fourth goal.

Liverpool vs Man Utd: Rio Ngumoha breaks Premier League record

© Imago / Action Plus

With Cody Gakpo unavailable, Iraola handed Ngumoha a place in the starting lineup, and the youngster delivered an electrifying performance on the night.

According to Opta Joe, Ngumoha became the youngest player ever to register a goal involvement in a Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Picking up possession, he bamboozled his marker before whipping in a superb left-footed cross, which Wirtz emphatically converted to put Liverpool 2-0 ahead.

After the break, Bradley Barcola escaped his marker and played a perfectly weighted pass into Ngumoha's path, leaving the youngster with a simple finish.

In doing so, Ngumoha also became the youngest player to score and provide an assist in a Premier League match since Michael Owen achieved the feat on Boxing Day 1997.

Liverpool vs Man Utd: Bright future for Rio Ngumoha

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Reports have emerged in recent weeks suggesting that Bayern Munich remain interested in signing Ngumoha, but Liverpool should not entertain any offers for the highly-rated youngster.

Ngumoha is already receiving more opportunities under Iraola and is expected to play a significant role this season.

Liverpool rate him highly, and there is little doubt that he could develop into a regular first-team fixture as he continues to mature.

While Yoro's dismissal certainly helped Liverpool take control of the contest, Man Utd offered little to trouble the hosts and failed to frustrate them by remaining resolute at the back.