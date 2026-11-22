Written by David Lynch, Liverpool expert:

If Andoni Iraola had been allowed to write the script for this game, it would probably have played out in broadly similar fashion.

Liverpool came into their latest clash with bitter rivals Manchester United having enjoyed a healthy start under the Basque, yet with a few question marks still over them.

That is exactly why this victory was extra sweet for Iraola, because his team answered each of them across the course of an enjoyable afternoon at Anfield.

The first concerned a poor home record that had seen the Reds take just five points from a possible 15, and which was clearly enhanced here.

The second related to their record in big games thanks to recent defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal.

Yes, United are in a tricky spot at the moment, but it can never be said that a meeting between England's two biggest clubs is not 'big'.

The third, meanwhile, was about whether Liverpool had shown enough in terms of free-flowing football, and they surely answered that in tearing the Red Devils apart here, largely through the electric Rio Ngumoha.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool 4-0 Man United: Leny Yoro red "decisive" but not whole story

Clearly, it would be remiss not to mention Leny Yoro's early sending off as a decisive moment in the contest and the hosts' bid to tick certain boxes.

But judgement of Liverpool's issues this term has hardly been dripping in nuance, with key refereeing decisions against both City and Arsenal ignored, for example.

As such, it is surely only fair to take this result and performance at face value, as Iraola and his players likely will.

That means they will come away from this afternoon feeling like they are a team building momentum under a new manager, which is exactly what they are.