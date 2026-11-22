Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United tenure began in nightmarish fashion as Liverpool tore the 10-man Red Devils to shreds in a 4-0 Premier League rout at Anfield.

Any hope of a customary new manager bounce was wiped out within just eight minutes for Man United, as Pochettino's first controversial selection call backfired horribly.

A defensive blunder from Matthijs de Ligt - making his first Premier League start since November 2025 - preceded Leny Yoro being sent off, Dominik Szoboszlai firing in the resulting free kick, and Florian Wirtz doubling Liverpool's lead all within the space of five minutes.

Pochettino responded by introducing Harry Maguire for Bryan Mbeumo and switching to a back five, which succeeded in shoring up the Man United defence, but only for so long.

Liverpool's inevitable third belatedly arrived via Rio Ngumoha in the 66th minute, before substitute Victor Munoz capped off a four-midable display from the Merseyside giants.

The Reds have leapfrogged Bournemouth into fourth place in the Premier League table and are just one point shy of Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City, while Man Utd remain 19th, one point adrift of safety.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images

Reds Champions League winner Didi Hamann told Sports Mole before the game that Liverpool were the favourites to beat Man United, even if Iraola's men were facing the Red Devils at an inopportune time.

However, the scoreline in the top left-hand corner would suggest that Liverpool hosted Man United at the most opportune time, as Pochettino's delayed arrival, lack of preparation time and eyebrow-raising defensive decisions ultimately spelled disaster.

Some may have questioned why De Ligt had been starved of minutes so far this season, but a complete absence of defensive awareness from the Dutchman displayed exactly why, and that solitary moment killed Man Utd's hopes of a shock success early doors.

The visitors still kept the Reds at bay for longer than expected after going 2-0 down, leading to a hint of frustration from the Anfield faithful, but Iraola's men were perpetually comfortable and soon displayed the ruthless edge their numerical advantage demanded.

In contrast, the Red Devils have now conceded more goals than any other team in Europe's big five leagues this season, and while it is hard to draw too many conclusions from Pochettino's debut - given his side were down a man since the eighth minute - the words 'relegation' and 'Man United' may soon be used in the same sentence unironically.

Amid the Mancunian misery, however, Liverpool and their burgeoning attack enhanced their Champions League credentials to the maximum, while potentially reigniting hope of a sensational title surge.

LIVERPOOL VS. MAN UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Leny Yoro red card vs. Liverpool (8th min, Liverpool 0-0 Man United)

Leny Yoro is SENT OFF after eight minutes! ? https://t.co/VKYvckvBBP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

It has taken just eight minutes for the first crisis of the Pochettino Man Utd era to occur!

De Ligt inexplicably lets Alexander Isak chase down a long ball over the top without trying to catch up to the Swede.

As Isak bears down on goal, a desperate Leny Yoro tumbles into the Liverpool striker from behind just outside the area, and referee Sam Barrott has no choice but to send off the Frenchman for denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Dominik Szoboszlai goal vs. Man United (10th min, Liverpool 1-0 Man United)

Dominik Szoboszlai SLAMS home the free-kick! ? https://t.co/Q09eEi0m0B — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

Things immediately go from bad to worse for Pochettino.

The resulting free kick is in prime Szoboszlai territory inside the D, and the Hungarian fizzes an unstoppable low strike into the far corner to break the deadlock!

Florian Wirtz goal vs. Man United (13th min, Liverpool 2-0 Man United)

"This is how they dreamt it here!" ❤️ Florian Wirtz doubles Liverpool's lead. https://t.co/RQbA6OXRLA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

This might be a new record; sacked in the morning chants just 13 minutes into a manager's first game!

Liverpool double their lead in rapid time, as Ngumoha surges down the left and clips the ball back into the mixer for Wirtz, whose improvised volley kisses the bottom of the bar on its way in!

Just how ugly might this get for Pochettino?

Rio Ngumoha goal vs. Man United (66th min, Liverpool 3-0 Man United)

Rio Ngumoha finishes off a CLINICAL counter-attack for Liverpool! ?‍? https://t.co/SaNQv6o4AZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

It has taken longer than Liverpool fans expected to the hosts to tuck away their third, but tuck away their third they have!

Speedster Bradley Barcola bursts into acres of green space down the right-hand side and unselfishly squares for the equally dangerous Ngumoha, who makes no mistake with a low first-time finish.

Victor Munoz goal vs. Man United (82nd min, Liverpool 4-0 Man United)

What a goal from Víctor Muñoz to make it 4-0 to Liverpool against Manchester United! ☄️ https://t.co/x7G78ccrMa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

Man United try to play out from the back. Liverpool score.

De Ligt's weak pass into Joshua Zirkzee is intercepted by Virgil van Dijk, before Munoz and Wirtz combine expertly for the former to rifle in the Reds' fourth.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RIO NGUMOHA

© Iconsport / PA Images

The youngest man to score against Man United in the Premier League. The youngest player to score or assist in a Premier League game between Liverpool and Man United. The youngest Liverpool player to score and assist in a Premier League game since Michael Owen in 1997.

Diogo Dalot vs. Ngumoha was as much of a mismatch on the pitch as it was on paper, and the latter's potential grows scarier with every passing performance.

LIVERPOOL VS. MAN UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 64%-36% Man United

Shots: Liverpool 28-10 Man United

Shots on target: Liverpool 11-4 Man United

Corners: Liverpool 15-5 Man United

Fouls: Liverpool 15-7 Man United

BEST STATS

No side has conceded more goals than Manchester United across Europe's top five leagues this season ? 1. Man United (34) ??????? 2. Crystal Palace (33) ??????? 3. Union Berlin (33) ?? 4. Sassuolo (32) ?? 5. Lens (32) ?? https://t.co/9loUPoZLDl — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 22, 2026

2-0 - This is the earliest that Liverpool have been 2-0 up against Manchester United in a Premier League game (12:40). Relentless. https://t.co/NFFP0MttkL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2026

18y 85d - Rio Ngumoha is the youngest player ever to record a goal involvement in a Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United. Precocious. https://t.co/7vpifFN15w — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2026

1 - Mauricio Pochettino is the first manager in Premier League history to see his team concede twice and receive a red card in the first half of his first match in charge of a club. Entrance. https://t.co/UJr55rUVkv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Both sides hit the road in Champions League action on Wednesday evening, as Liverpool head to Club Brugge while Man United take on Sporting Lisbon.

A few days later, the Reds travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first Merseyside derby of the season with Everton, while Pochettino's first home game in charge of the Red Devils comes against Brentford next Saturday.