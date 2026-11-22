Florian Wirtz produced a stellar performance as Liverpool registered an emphatic 4-0 victory over Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League clash at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring for the Reds after Leny Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute, before Wirtz doubled their advantage in the first half.

Liverpool dominated possession after the interval and added two more goals, with Rio Ngumoha making history for the Reds and Victor Munoz also getting on the scoresheet.

While the Reds remain third in the Premier League table, they have closed the gap on second-placed Manchester City to one point and are seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Andoni Iraola is now unbeaten in his seven Premier League matches against the Red Devils, with only legendary Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp boasting a longer record, having gone eight games without defeat against the same opposition.

Florian Wirtz masterclass in Liverpool vs Man Utd

© Iconsport / MARCEL TER BALS / ANP

The German international came under heavy criticism from Jamie Carragher at the start of the season as he struggled to make an impact.

Wirtz has gradually rediscovered his confidence and delivered a top-class performance against the Red Devils, creating as many as 10 chances.

According to Opta Joe, Wirtz's tally was the highest by any player in a Premier League match since David Silva created 11 chances against West Bromwich Albion in March 2015.

Wirtz has now registered three goals and five assists across all competitions for the Reds this season, and those numbers are expected to rise in the coming months.

Florian Wirtz could reach new heights under Andoni Iraola

© Iconsport / Cody Froggatt/Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

While the victory over a struggling Man Utd side reduced to 10 men may not provide a complete picture, there are signs that Liverpool's players are gradually getting to grips with Iraola's demands.

There was greater cohesion and better team chemistry throughout the contest, and the side could become even stronger once Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley return from injury.

Wirtz has covered considerable ground in every match, and his work rate has been second to none, but the end product had been missing.

Iraola will hope that Wirtz can build on this performance and help Liverpool reach new heights as the season progresses.