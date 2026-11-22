Galatasaray will be looking to continue their resurgence in the UEFA Champions League when they welcome Aston Villa to Rams Park on Tuesday evening, with the Turkish champions aiming to close the gap on the top eight.

The hosts sit 18th in the league-phase standings with six points from four matches, while Villa occupy sixth place on nine points and will be looking to return to winning ways after a difficult run of results.

Match preview

Galatasaray head into this fixture in encouraging form after winning seven consecutive matches across all competitions, with their recent improvement helping them maintain their position at the top of the Turkish Super Lig while also strengthening their Champions League qualification prospects.

Okan Buruk's side have won their last two UCL matches, recording a 4-2 victory away to Lille before following that result with a 2-0 home triumph over VfB Stuttgart.x

The victories helped steady the ship after Galatasaray had suffered defeats against Sporting CP and Barcelona in their opening two Champions League fixtures, leaving them with little margin for error in their pursuit of a place in the knockout stages.

They have also continued their impressive run domestically, winning their last six league matches, a run that includes a win over Fenerbahce, and most recently a 2-1 win over Samsunspor 2-1 at the weekend.

Galatasaray have also been particularly impressive at home this season, winning seven of their nine matches at Rams Park while drawing one and losing one, with Barcelona the only side to defeat them on their own turf.

They will now have the opportunity to equal their best-ever run of consecutive victories in the European Cup or Champions League by recording a third straight success.

However, their defensive record remains a concern, having conceded nine goals in their opening four Champions League matches, including four in their home defeat against Barcelona and two against Lille.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage, SPI

Meanwhile, Villa arrive in Istanbul having experienced a significant dip in form, with their five-game winless run following a period during which they were without defeat in eight straight games, winning seven of those matches.

Unai Emery's side began that difficult sequence with a 3-0 loss away to Bournemouth in the League Cup, before subsequently drawing 1-1 with Fulham, which preceded a disappointing result in the Champions League as they lost 3-0 away to Barcelona.

Villa then produced an entertaining but defensively concerning performance in a 4-4 draw against Manchester United, before a goalless draw with Sunderland in their last outing.

Nevertheless, Villa have made an encouraging start to their Champions League campaign, winning three of their opening four matches to collect nine points and remain among the teams occupying the automatic qualification positions.

Their European campaign has included a particularly impressive 6-0 victory against Fenerbahce, which represented their widest margin of victory in European competition against a Turkish opponent, and they will be eager to rediscover that level of performance in Istanbul.

Both teams have never met in competitive football, making Tuesday's encounter the first meeting between the sides, although the hosts have traditionally proved difficult opponents for English clubs playing in Istanbul.

English teams have failed to win in nine of their last 10 visits to Galatasaray, losing six and drawing three, while Villa have lost just once in eight European matches against Turkish opposition, winning six and drawing one.

Galatasaray Champions League form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Aston Villa Champions League form:

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Galatasaray are expected to be without Victor Osimhen, who underwent knee surgery after sustaining an injury during their Champions League victory over Stuttgart.

Rafael Leao is also sidelined with a muscle injury, while Roland Sallai and Ismail Jakobs are carrying fitness concerns and could miss Tuesday's encounter.

Aleksey Batrakov, who has scored four goals in the Champions League this season, three of which have been at RAMS Park, will be the man to watch in Osimhen’s absence.

Villa will be without Matty Cash, who sustained a concussion while on international duty with Poland, while Amadou Onana and Matteo Ruggeri are also expected to remain sidelined through injury.

Victor Lindelof is a doubt after missing the weekend draw against Sunderland due to illness, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has returned from a hamstring problem and could be available for selection.

Nicolas Jackson is expected to lead the attack, with John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia and Johan Manzambi likely to provide support as Emery looks to end Villa's winless run.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Singo, Sanchez, Bardakci, Elmali; Torreira, Lemina; Akgun, Batrakov, Yilmaz; Gul

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Bogarde, Harwood-Bellis, Pau Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Joao Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson

We say: Galatasaray 2-2 Aston Villa

Galatasaray have been in impressive form in recent weeks and their home performances should give them confidence of securing another positive result against Villa.

However, the hosts will be without several important attacking players potentially limiting their options in the final third, and while Villa have struggled defensively during their recent winless run, they have enough in attack to play out an entertaining draw in Istanbul.

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