Real Madrid will look to claim a 10th consecutive victory when they welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Bernabeu for Tuesday's Champions League clash.

The visitors head into matchday five in 24th position in the Champions League league phase, while the record European champions are flying high in second spot with a perfect record, which is a key factor in them being clear favourites to take the spoils with the best £5 get £20 betting sites.

Match preview

Real Madrid carried significant momentum into the international break after recording eighth consecutive victories, including a crucial 2-1 win over rivals Barcelona in El Clasico at the end of October.

Their winning run looked set to end in Saturday's clash against Celta, which saw them fall behind in the sixth minute before Kylian Mbappe blazed his wayward penalty over the bar in the closing stages of the first period.

However, Los Blancos showed great character to stage a second-half turnaround, as Jude Bellingham marked his 100th appearance with an equaliser before Carlos Espi came off the bench to score his third late winner in La Liga this season.

After maintaining the three-point gap to leaders Barcelona, Jose Mourinho's side will turn their focus to the Champions League, where they are one of two teams, along with Paris Saint-Germain, to boast a perfect record after beating Inter Milan, Roma, RB Leipzig and AEK Athens across the first four matchdays.

They will fancy their chances of picking up another win in midweek, especially as they have won all of their eight competitive home games this term, scoring four goals in five of those victories.

Mbappe has scored in each of Real Madrid's four league phase matches and another one on Tuesday would see him become the second-youngest player to hit 75 Champions League goals.

© Iconsport / ANP

After missing out on the top 24 by a point in last season's league phase, PSV are embroiled in another battle to secure knockout football, having taken four points from their opening four games in the 2026-27 Champions League.

After starting their European campaign with a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, PSV fell to a 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in Germany, before coming out the right side of the same narrow scoreline in their away meeting with Porto.

However, their knockout-round hopes were dealt a considerable blow when they lost 2-1 in their home meeting with Club Brugge earlier this month, leaving them just inside the top 24 on goal difference ahead of their final four league phase games against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Viking and Stuttgart

Peter Bosz's side will at least head into Tuesday's fixture in high spirits after thrashing NEC Nijmegen by a 4-1 scoreline in Saturday's Eredivisie encounter, representing their third consecutive away win in all competitions.

The Eredivisie leaders know they will face a much tougher test in their first meeting with Real Madrid since losing as the reigning European champions in extra time in the 1988-89 European Cup quarter-finals.

PSV may need to net first if they are to spring a surprise against Los Blancos, having won just two of their 50 Champions League away matches in which they have conceded the opening goal.

Real Madrid Champions League form:

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

PSV Eindhoven Champions League form:

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi images

Real Madrid remain without the services of Raul Asencio and Rodrygo, who are out with leg and knee injuries respectively.

Ferland Mendy is making progress in his rehabilitation process, but even if he were available for selection, he is ineligible to feature after being omitted from Real Madrid’s squad list for the league phase.

Mourinho revealed in Saturday’s pre-match press conference that Vinicius Junior will come into the starting line-up for Tuesday’s Champions League fixture.

According to Spanish media, there is also a possibility that Mourinho could rest Bellingham and Arda Guler as he looks to keep his best players fresh amid a busy schedule.

As for the visitors, they will head to the Spanish capital without their captain Mauro Junior, who was forced off in the first half against NEC with a muscle problem.

Noah Fernandez replaced Mauro in the commanding win and is now in line to start alongside Kodai Sano in the middle of the park.

In regard to other absentees, PSV are unable to call upon Adamo Nagalo, Jerdy Schouten, Sami Ouaissa and Alassane Plea due to injury.

Midfielder Paul Wanner should provide Bosz with a useful option off the bench after returning from a near two-month injury absence to be an unused substitute on Saturday.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Rudiger, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius; Mbappe

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Fernandez; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel; Til

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 PSV Eindhoven

Even if Mourinho rotates his side, Real Madrid will still take to the pitch with plenty of firepower, and considering they are yet to falter at the Bernabeu this season, we think a comfortable home win is in store for Tuesday's Champions League clash.

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