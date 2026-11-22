Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly one of six leading European clubs interested in Brighton and Hove Albion left-back Maxim De Cuyper, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Belgium international has played regularly in the Premier League since the start of 2026-27 and is under contract with the Seagulls until June 2030.

With attackers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue both injured, PSG must decide quickly whether to make do with their current squad or use the winter transfer window to act.

PSG weigh a January decision

© Imago / Sportsphoto

In January, another area of the pitch could be strengthened by the French capital club: left-back. Lucas Digne has been limited to little playing time, and the double Champions League holders are considering a new left-back as back-up or alternative to Nuno Mendes, at least to give the Portugal international a rest from time to time.

Arsenal and Liverpool also in the race

With that in mind, the Paris hierarchy has shown interest in a Premier League left-back: Maxim De Cuyper. According to information relayed by Konur, PSG are part of a list of six renowned European clubs following the situation of the Belgian defender.

His significant playing time in England this season is one of the reasons he has attracted attention. Two Premier League giants - Arsenal and Liverpool - are also quoted as interested such as Juventus, AC Milan and AS Roma.