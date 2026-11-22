Hosts Brentford can leapfrog visitors Everton in the Premier League table with victory in Monday night's encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees enter gameweek 11 trailing the Toffees by two points in the rankings, and they have failed to beat their Merseyside foes at home since 2021.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

Brentford vs. Everton Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Europe Is Realistic For Everton"

BRENTFORD

Out: Igor Thiago (suspended), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Nathan Collins (knee), Rico Henry (groin), Kaye Furo (ankle), Antoni Milambo, Josh Dasilva (both fitness)

Doubtful: Fabio Carvalho (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Ajer, Diouf; Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Jensen; Schade, Wilson, Lewis-Potter

EVERTON

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Rohl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry