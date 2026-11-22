Barcelona may be ahead in the race for Eli Junior Kroupi, according to French outlet Foot Sur7, which reports that the 20-year-old Bournemouth forward would favour the Catalan club if he decides to leave the Premier League. Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are also following the striker’s situation, but for now they are said to be behind Barcelona in the player’s preference.

Kroupi’s preference for the Catalan club

According to Foot Sur7, Kroupi has a special interest in playing for Barcelona, a possibility that had already been considered behind the scenes at the club. Barcelona’s football department has followed the striker’s development since the last summer transfer window, and his name remains on sporting director Deco’s radar as an option to strengthen the attack in the coming years.

The Catalan interest also gains strength from information given by David Ornstein this week. Speaking on The Athletic FC podcast, the British journalist said the Frenchman is weighing up leaving English football when he feels the time has come for a new step in his career. A departure from the Premier League would put Barcelona and PSG in a favourable position, particularly if English rivals lose ground in the race.

There is still no decision on the striker’s future, however. The preference for Barcelona reported by the French press does not mean a transfer is under way or that the player has made a final choice.

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Bournemouth will not sell in January

While Barcelona appear an attractive destination, Bournemouth are set to make any short-term move difficult. The English club are not planning to lose one of their main players in the January window and consider his presence important for their sporting goals.

The position was reinforced by boss Marco Rose, who ruled out selling the forward in January. ‘For us, it is not a plan to sell someone in January,’ Rose said. ‘It is not our plan and so far there are just rumours and noises.’

Kroupi’s contract with Bournemouth also stands in the way of suitors. The striker is under contract until June 2030, which puts the Cherries in a comfortable position. With no need to release him immediately, they can set high conditions before opening talks. According to estimates in the British press, Bournemouth could ask for close to £100m to accept a transfer. That figure is a considerable barrier, particularly for Barcelona, who would need to weigh up the financial impact of an operation of this size.

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Why the Catalan club like Kroupi

The interest is not explained solely by competition among European giants. At 20, Kroupi is already one of the most talked-about young names on the market, driven by his goalscoring ability, his versatility in attack and the room for improvement he still has. Those characteristics help explain why the Frenchman fits the profile Barcelona are seeking. The Catalan hierarchy are looking for alternatives who can add quality to the attack in the medium term, and the Bournemouth player has attributes that attract Deco and other members of the football department.

PSG are also seen as a possible heavyweight rival, especially if the striker leaves English football. Arsenal are monitoring the situation, although according to Foot Sur7 they are behind Barcelona in Kroupi’s preference.

A decision is not expected immediately. The striker intends to focus on recovering his best form this season before making any decision about a change of club, so next summer is the most likely time for a concrete assessment of his future.