RB Leipzig welcome Lens to the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday evening in matchday five of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign.

In their previous competition outing, Die Roten Bullen suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Manchester City on home soil, while Les Sang et Or were thumped by Cesc Fabregas’s Como side at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Match preview

Despite enduring a year without football on the continent last season, having finished seventh in the Bundesliga table and missed out on European competition by just one point at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, RB Leipzig will be extremely disappointed with how their return to the UEFA Champions League has panned out so far.

Following a thumping 4-1 defeat away to Como in their opening fixture, Martin Demichelis’s men did well to bounce back with victory over PSV Eindhoven in round two, but having suffered defeats against both Real Madrid and Manchester City since, Tuesday’s hosts currently sit outside the competition’s knockout-phase places with just three points.

However, they will be fairly content with the improvement to their league form, as after losing three of their first six Bundesliga matches, Die Roten Bullen have triumphed in each of their previous four to climb into the division’s Champions League qualification places.

Although they have never before faced Lens in a competitive fixture, RB Leipzig will be hopeful that they can use their upturn in domestic form to improve both their European campaign and underwhelming record against French opposition, having won just three of their prior 11 encounters with Ligue 1 sides on the continent.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

After earning European qualification for the first time in three years at the end of the 2025-26 season, placing second in the Ligue 1 table and just six points behind back-to-back Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain, Lens will also be frustrated with the start to their campaign on the continent.

Les Sang et Or got their Champions League efforts off to the perfect start as they scored twice in stoppage time to post a 3-2 victory away to Slavia Prague in their opening game, though their campaign has since unravelled as three consecutive losses have them sitting 33rd in the standings with just three points.

New boss Didier Digard will undoubtedly be concerned by his side’s losing streak in Europe, but perhaps even more alarming has been the manner in which they have been beaten, particularly in their most recent outing when they suffered the joint-biggest defeat in the competition’s history after being thumped 9-1 by newcomers Como.

Unlike their opposition, Lens have struggled in their domestic campaign too, with Les Sang et Or winning just four of their opening 11 league matches so far this season, including none of the latest three, to sit a lowly 11th in the Ligue 1 table and seven points off the automatic Champions League qualification positions.

While they have not recorded a competitive victory against German opposition since beating Bayer Leverkusen in March 2007, Lens did overcome RB Leipzig when the sides met in a pre-season friendly last year, claiming a 2-1 victory at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

RB Leipzig Champions League form:

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

Lens Champions League form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

After being left out of their European roster, 32-year-old goalkeeper Leopold Zingerle will be unavailable for Tuesday’s match, while former Barcelona and Chelsea forward Marc Guiu is also missing for the hosts with a hamstring problem.

Die Roten Bullen’s only other absentee is young German midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, who suffered a shoulder injury at the end of September and has been replaced in the starting lineup by Neil El Aynaoui since.

Having netted six league goals so far this season, including one in each of his previous three outings, Demichelis will be hoping that Brazilian striker Romulo can replicate his emphatic form in the Champions League this week and score his first goal in Europe.

Much like Zingerle, Moussa Diarra and Ilan Jourdren are both missing from Lens’ Champions League squad this season, while Croatian forward Franjo Ivanovic is also ruled out against RB Leipzig due to concussion protocols.

Les Sang et Or’s list of certain absentees is rounded off by Odsonne Edouard, Jonathan Gradit, Maik Nawrocki and young Montenegrin midfielder Andrija Bulatovic, who sustained a neck issue while on international duty earlier this month.

It remains to be seen whether 33-year-old defender Ruben Aguilar will feature either, as the Frenchman reportedly continues to recover from a hamstring injury and was substituted before the hour mark against Toulouse on Saturday evening.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; El Aynaoui, Banzuzi; Gruda, Baumgartner, Nusa; Romulo

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Todibo, Baidoo, Chavez; Abdulhamid, Titraoui, Cuisance, Udol; Mesloub, Sotoca; Thauvin

We say: RB Leipzig 2-0 Lens

With both teams sitting on just three points entering the final four league-phase fixtures, Tuesday’s clash could prove pivotal if either side is to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

While we expect a tightly contested encounter, we think RB Leipzig will just edge their visitors to claim victory this week and are backing Demichelis’s men to move into the knockout play-off places with a valuable three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.