Jose Mourinho has revealed Vinicius Junior will start Tuesday’s Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven at the Bernabeu.

Mourinho confirmed the news in Saturday’s post-match press conference after Vinicius made a positive impact from the bench to help Real Madrid overturn a one-goal deficit against Celta Vigo.

The Brazilian played a role in Jude Bellingham’s equaliser and Carlos Espi’s winner and will now get the opportunity to impress from the start, as Los Blancos look to maintain their perfect record in the 2026-27 Champions League.

In addition to Vinicius's inclusion, there could also be further alterations in the attacking trio behind Kylian Mbappe, with Spanish media reporting that Mourinho could decide to rest Arda Guler and Bellingham as he looks to protect his stars amid a busy schedule.

Such a decision could open the door for Brahim Diaz to operate as the number 10, while Yan Diomande may move over to the right flank after starting on the left wing on Saturday.

Aurelien Tchouameni, who withdrew from te France squad earlier this month due to injury, was deemed fit enough to make the bench at the weekend and is an option to start in central midfield alongside Eduardo Camavinga.

Marc Cucurella will take Alvaro Carreras's spot at left-back, while Federico Valverde is likely to get the nod over Trent Alexander-Arnold and ex-PSV defender Denzel Dumfries on the right side of the backline.

Eder Militao could feature in central defence after starting the 3-2 win over AEK Athens in Real Madrid's most recent Champions League game.

The Brazilian played alongside Antonio Rudiger in Greece, and they could resume their partnership if Mourinho decides to rest Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konate.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Rudiger, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius; Mbappe