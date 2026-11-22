Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of his first Champions League game in the Manchester United dugout on Wednesday, when the team travel to face Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool on Sunday, and are looking to Europe for reprieve from their domestic woes.

Pochettino started Patrick Dorgu and brought Harry Maguire on as a substitute at Anfield, though he remains without a significant number of players ahead of this midweek clash.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League showdown with Sporting.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Newcastle United)

Midfielder Carlos Baleba was forced off with a hamstring injury against Roma last time out in the Champions League, and is eyeing a return to action in early December.

Marcus Rashford

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hip

Possible return date: November 25 (vs. Sporting Lisbon)

Marcus Rashford has been out of action since a lingering hip issue spread to his groin last month, and he is unlikely to feature on Wednesday after missing the Liverpool game.

Luke Shaw

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates/Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 25 (vs. Sporting Lisbon)

Left-back Luke Shaw has been sidelined since United's 1-1 draw with Spurs on October 10, and though he missed defeat to Liverpool, his return to training suggests he could be in with a chance of making the squad on Wednesday.

Benjamin Sesko

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: Unknown

Striker Benjamin Sesko has been dealing with a recurring shin injury that he initially developed towards the end of the 2025-26 campaign, and while he was thought to be closing in on a return this autumn, his recovery timeline has reportedly slipped closer to the start of 2027.

Manuel Ugarte

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury during World Cup 2026, and is likely to be sidelined until the spring after undergoing surgery and rehabilitation.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Matheus Cunha

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP Sport Press Photo /Alamy Live News

Status: Suspended - one match

Versatile forward Matheus Cunha was the hero of United's 3-2 comeback win over Roma last time out in the Champions League, but he was sent off late in the game after receiving a second yellow card for his celebrations.