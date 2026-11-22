Fulham defender Calvin Bassey has confirmed he is in negotiations to extend his contract despite interest from Manchester United this January.

The Red Devils were resoundingly beaten by Liverpool on Sunday, losing 4-0 at Anfield, with defender Leny Yoro receiving an early red card.

Mauricio Pochettino has only been leading the club since Wednesday, but he will already be aware of the need to address the team's defensive frailties, especially as they are 19th in the Premier League table with just eight points after 11 matchweeks.

The Red Devils have been linked with centre-back Bassey, but the defender confirmed that he is in discussions to extend his deal with Fulham, telling TNT Sports: "We’re still negotiating, we’re still talking and obviously it’s an amazing place to be.

I’ve settled in nicely and the manager has put a lot of faith and trust in me. So, it’s nice to be here and hopefully we will see what happens with the negotiations."

Bassey's current deal is set to expire in 2027, though Fulham have an option to extend his stay by a year, so news that the 26-year-old is hopeful of further extending his time at Craven Cottage will come as a blow to Pochettino.

“Just proud of the boys today, you know how hard it is to play here” Calvin Bassey and David Affengruber reflect on a huge point for Fulham away at the Etihad ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/Szb8cvHyJ6 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 21, 2026

Calvin Bassey: Why defender is a necessary Man United target

Bassey is a strong channel defender and is much more athletic than United's current options at the back, something that has been a major issue this season.

Harry Maguire is now 33 and his mobility issues have only worsened as he has aged, while Lisandro Martinez has never been suited to playing in an aggressive, high-pressing system.

Yoro is young enough to contribute in the coming seasons, but he has not developed since signing for the club in July 2024.

The Premier League is the most physically and mentally demanding league in the world, and signing someone with experience of the top flight would be hugely beneficial.

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Man United relegation battle: Calvin Bassey to save Mauricio Pochettino?

The reservations that some have at the club about Bassey's place in the XI in the years to come should not matter given the real threat of relegation.

United would have ended Sunday bottom of the league had Crystal Palace beaten Coventry City on Saturday, and the fixture schedule does not get any easier for the Red Devils.

With games against Brentford, Newcastle United, Coventry, Palace, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland to come before the end of the year, Pochettino's side cannot afford to drop many points if they wish to avoid the one-point gap to safety increasing.