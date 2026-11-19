Aiming to further strengthen their survival bid, Notts County welcome playoff-chasing Stevenage to Meadow Lane for an all-important League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies enjoyed a promising unbeaten run prior to the November international break, whilst the Boro also experienced success in both the FA Cup and EFL Trophy.

Match preview

For the first time since the 2014-15 campaign, Notts County are back in the third tier of English football, with the East Midlanders aiming to avoid a season of bottom-four struggle in League One.

Since a 2-0 defeat by Wycombe Wanderers on October 17, the Magpies have strung together a five-game unbeaten run (W4 D1) across third tier, FA Cup and EFL Trophy action, including a 3-0 away success at Burton Albion in the latter competition on November 10.

After collecting a commendable tally of seven points from their past three third-tier contests, Notts County have moved up to 18th position in the League One standings, two points above the relegation spaces.

A worrying statistic ahead of Saturday afternoon, only Peterborough United (5), Barnsley (5) and whipping boys Bromley (5) have earned fewer than the Magpies' eight home points in the division so far.

Head coach Martin Paterson was heralded as a hero after guiding Notts County to League Two playoff victory during this first campaign in charge, however, the former Tampa Bay Rowdies assistant now faces a different type of task at a higher level of the English pyramid.

© Imago / Dennis Goodwin, Pro Sports Images

Just days before the announcement of his contract extension, Stevenage captain Carl Piergianni netted the only goal of the Kassam Stadium contest to knock Oxford United out of the FA Cup at the first-round stage.

At the beginning of the following week, the Boro enjoyed an EFL Trophy win over Fulham Under-21s, meaning that Alex Revell's troops were three games unbeaten (W2 D1) across all competitions heading into the November pause.

Stevenage were losing semi-finalists to Stockport County in last season's playoffs, and the Hertfordshire outfit are currently way off the top-six pace, sitting seven points behind sixth-placed Plymouth Argyle.

Following Jamie Reid's summer switch to divisional rivals Reading, the Boro have shared the goalscoring responsibilities amongst their ranks, with Dan Kemp, Josh Magennis and Oliver Sanderson all netting on three occasions in League One so far.

Due to Notts County's recent plights in non-league and League Two, Saturday's meeting at Meadow Lane will be the first between the two sides since March 2019, with the Magpies unbeaten in their past four battles (W2 D2) against Stevenage dating back to November 2017.

Notts County League One form:

L L L W D W

Notts County form (all competitions):

L W D W W W

Stevenage League One form:

L W L W L D

Stevenage form (all competitions):

L W L D W W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Both returning from international duty with Republic of Ireland Under-21s, Darius Lipsiuc and Rory Finneran could feature this weekend for Notts County.

Back from two substitute appearances for Sierra Leone in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, Charlton Athletic loanee Daniel Kanu is looking for his seventh League One start of the term.

Nicholas Tsaroulla has spent time away on Nations League duty for Cyprus and could be an option in the middle of the park or at wing-back for the Magpies at Meadow Lane.

Scoring for Stevenage in the most recent league match at Leicester City on October 31, Ben Broggio and Tugra Turhan are pushing for starts.

There is still plenty of experience within the Boro ranks, though, with Northern Irishman Magennis and midfielder Louis Thompson expected to make the XI.

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Ness, McDonald, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Finneran, Robertson, Samuels-Smith; Roberts; Kanu, Smyth

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Setford; Vancooten, Casey, Piergianni, Earley; Sanderson, Thompson, Phillips, Patterson; Broggio; Magennis

We say: Notts County 2-1 Stevenage

Unbeaten against Stevenage since March 2017, Notts County should be confident of extending their positive run at Meadow Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The Boro have won just one of their opening six away league trips this term and are likely to struggle in the East Midlands.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.