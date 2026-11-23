Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Inter Milan striker Francesco Pio Esposito and Porto centre-forward Samu Omorodion, the latest report has claimed.

The Londoners continued their strong form on Saturday, emerging as 2-0 winners against Ipswich Town, claiming victory for the fourth time in five top-flight games.

Roberto De Zerbi's side are now ninth in the Premier League table with 15 points, and there are hope that the team can push for a European spot.

However, it will be a concern to the head coach that his team have only scored 12 goals in their 11 league fixtures.

It comes as no surprise to see Tottenham linked to both Inter's Esposito and Porto's Omorodion by reputable insider szyexcl on X (formerly Twitter), though they add that it is not clear if they will make a move for either player in January.

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Francesco Pio Esposito and Samuel Omorodion: Spurs transfer targets assessed

Esposito has enjoyed a fine season in Italy with Inter, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in just 767 minutes of football in all competitions.

The 21-year-old has proven himself to be deadly in the penalty area, with all six of his goals in Serie A coming from the middle of the box, though he would arguably be reliant on service from Tottenham's creators.

Omorodion has only played 310 minutes for Porto this season, finding the back of the net twice in that time, but there are concerns about how the 22-year-old would adapt to playing at the highest level in England.

While the striker has often performed well in Portugal, the likes of Darwin Nunez and Viktor Gyokeres struggled to bring their best form over to the Premier League, and it would be understandable if figures at Spurs were wary.

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Tottenham in the January transfer window: Major problems in attack

The fact that Tottenham are still in a position where they need significant changes in attack is damning given they spent more than £350m in the summer.

Forwards Omar Marmoush and Savio were both signed, but the former has only scored once in the league this season, while the latter is yet to find the back of the net.

Striker Solanke is the team's leading scorer in the top flight with two goals, though it would be wrong to suggest that he has played well this campaign.

Spurs may be in better form, but if they want to sustain a push for a place in Europe, they must strengthen their forward line.