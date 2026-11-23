Liverpool set a new club record in the Premier League for the earliest they have ever taken a 2-0 lead against Manchester United during Sunday's emphatic victory.

The Reds emerged as 4-0 winners against their fierce rivals at Anfield, with the result leaving them fourth in the Premier League table.

Andoni Iraola's side were dominant throughout, though they were aided by Leny Yoro's eighth-minute dismissal for a foul on Alexander Isak outside the box.

That foul led to to Dominik Szoboszlai scoring from the subsequent free kick in the 10th minute, before Florian Wirtz netted in the 13th minute.

Opta data reveals that Liverpool have never taken a 2-0 lead against the Red Devils earlier in a Premier League game (12:40), highlighting the impressive nature of the Merseysiders' start.

2-0 - This is the earliest that Liverpool have been 2-0 up against Manchester United in a Premier League game (12:40). Relentless. https://t.co/NFFP0MttkL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2026

Liverpool beat Man United: Andoni Iraola gets his big Anfield win

The win for Liverpool was significant given it came against the club's biggest rival, but it was also important for Iraola, who had overseen defeats at home against both Arsenal and Manchester City earlier this season.

Most supporters felt positively about the Basque man, though the lack of a statement victory at Anfield was the only thing missing from his start to life in the dugout.

The Reds experienced numerous low points in 2025-26, with Arne Slot falling out with the crowd on multiple occasions.

If Iraola can quickly endear himself to Anfield and restore the relationship between fans and the dugout, then Liverpool will find it much easier to make their home a fortress once again.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Premier League title race: Can Liverpool challenge Arsenal?

The Reds now trail first-placed Arsenal by seven points, and while it may be too early to consider a title challenge, most fans have started to look at the teams above them rather than those lower in the table.

A seven-point gap is not insurmountable, and if Gunners goalkeeper David Raya is out for a prolonged period, there could be an opening for Iraola's side.

There are still concerns about the Merseysiders in areas like midfield, though a January addition could change the trajectory of the club and push them into contention for a 21st title.