Separated by just two points in the battle for top-eight places in the Championship table, Sheffield United and Southampton will square off at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

Both teams got back to winning ways in their first game after the international break on Saturday, leaving the hosts ninth and their visitors sixth.

Match preview

Sheffield United return to action on Tuesday aiming to make it back-to-back home wins and break into the Championship playoff places.

Aiming to build on 13th-placed finish in 2025-26 and challenge for a Premier League return, the Blades have experienced a mixed start to the season but enjoyed a positive run after the first international break of the campaign, winning four and drawing one of their first six matches October and November, only to go into the November break following a 2-1 away defeat to Charlton Athletic.

That cost the Chris Wilder's side a place in the playoff spots in the second international break of the season, having returned at home to Watford on Saturday with 23 points on the board from their first 14 matches.

The Blades again returned to winning ways in that contest at Bramall Lane, dishing out a 4-0 beating as Ben Brereton Diaz scored a brace inside 20 minutes, Jordan Ayew stretched the lead on the hour mark and Sydie Peck scored a fourth in the 84th minute.

Now sat ninth and just two points behind three teams in the top eight including Saturday's visitors, Sheffield United face another test at Bramall Lane with the hopes of cracking the top eight with a second straight triumph and a third straight home victory.

© Imago / Sportimage

They face a tough test, though, as the visitors make the ling trip north aiming to strengthen their own standing at the top end of the division and increase pressure on the top two with their own second consecutive win.

After only being denied a place in last season's Championship playoff final by the Spygate scandal last season, which also brought about a two-point deduction this term, Southampton have again enjoyed a strong start to the new term, amassing 29 points from their first 16 matches to sit sixth on 27 points after the deduction.

The Saints have won nine and only lost three of those games, while scoring 31 goals and conceding just 15 - the joint-fewest in the division.

Tonda Eckert's side headed into the November international break on the back of a draw against West Bromwich Albion and a shock defeat to basement team Preston North End, but they bounced back on their return on Saturday, beating Derby County 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Cyle Larin and Divin Mubama.

That leaves Southampton sixth after 16 matches despite their deduction, two points off fourth spot and five off the top two, and they will look to make it consecutive triumphs in Tuesday's trip to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United Championship form:

Southampton Championship form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Sheffield United will remain without Femi Seriki, Matt Doherty, Joe Rothwell and Ryan One due to ongoing injuries, while Kalvin Phillips missed out with a minor issue at the weekend and may be in contention to return on Tuesday.

They are unable to go unchanged from Saturday's 4-0 win, with attacker Brereton Diaz unable to feature against his parent club while centre-back and captain Japhet Tanganga is suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards.

In his absence, Mark McGuinness will come in to join Liam Kitching at the back, while Patrick Bamford, Tyrese Campbell, Tom Cannon and Jordan Ayew will compete for two attacking spots.

Southampton will head to Bramall Lane without defender Keven Schlotterbeck and midfielder Casper Jander, both of whom are confined to the treatment room, with the former being forced off early in their defeat to Preston before the break.

The Saints could be unchanged from their win at the weekend, with Zach Abbott having deputised at the back in Schlotterbeck's absence, while Leo Scienza also missed out.

Star forward Larin returned to the starting XI on Saturday and scored to make it eight goals in 12 league appearances this season, while Tom Fellows, Finn Azaz and Samuel Edozie will hope to continue in support of the front man despite competition from Kuryu Matsuki, Lewis Dobbin and Divin Mubama.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Choudhury, McGuinness, Kitching, Burrows; Chong, Arblaster, Peck, Donovan; Ayew, Bamford

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Stephens, Abbott, Manning; Ward-Prowse, Bragg; Fellows, Azaz, Dobbin; Larin

We say: Sheffield United 1-1 Southampton

Southampton face a tough test in their bid to further ramp up their pursuit of the top two, having fought from behind this season, on Tuesday.

While they boast more quality than the hosts, Sheffield United certainly appear to be growing into the campaign, and we anticipate a share of the points at Bramall Lane.

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