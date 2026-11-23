Paris Saint-Germain have recently made enquiries about Estevao and Rayan, who are not available in the January transfer window. The capital club have a third, more accessible Brazilian talent on their radar.

Injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue could force PSG to revise their plans for the January window. Both forwards have suffered anterior cruciate ligament ruptures and could miss the whole season. Faced with these two major absences, boss Luis Enrique and Luis Campos are studying different options to strengthen the Parisian attack.

With Eli Junior Kroupi and Paris Brunner ruled out as options, the French club have notably made enquiries about three young Brazilian talents in recent weeks, according to TeamTalk.

Chelsea and Bournemouth shut the door on Estevao and Rayan

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PSG contacted Chelsea to find out the conditions of a possible transfer for Estevao. The 19-year-old winger, who arrived from Palmeiras, is highly rated by the Parisian hierarchy. His limited playing time this season had raised hopes of an opening, but Chelsea quickly ruled out that possibility.

The London club are counting on their Brazil international for the coming years and do not wish to part with him, even temporarily.

The situation is similar for Rayan. The 20-year-old winger, who plays for Bournemouth, is also on the Parisian radar. But Bournemouth are no more inclined to let their gem leave in the middle of the season.

Alisson Santana: a much more accessible target for Paris

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According to the outlet, another Brazilian gem is being closely watched by the Parisian recruiters: Alisson Santana.

The 21-year-old winger currently plays for Shakhtar Donetsk and is enjoying a convincing start to the season. The Brazilian has scored six goals and provided five assists in 16 games. His performances have attracted the attention of PSG scouts.

Alisson is regarded as 'a much more accessible target' by TeamTalk. Currently valued at £11m (€13m), the recently capped Brazil international would, however, be more of a long-term signing than one for the second half of the season. His profile could also raise questions, as he is mainly used as a right winger, while versatility is very important to Luis Enrique.

PSG have not, however, limited their search to the Brazilian market. Two other attacking profiles followed in the Bundesliga, Ibrahim Maza and Said El Mala, who has already reacted to the PSG rumour, are also among the players liked by the Parisian recruitment team.

The recruitment team still have six weeks before the January transfer window opens.