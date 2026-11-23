With the serious injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, PSG are expected to look to strengthen in the January transfer window. An ideal profile has been identified and two targets have already been ruled out.

It is a double blow for PSG. Desire Doue has joined Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the treatment room, probably until the end of the season, as both Paris attackers have suffered cruciate ligament ruptures.

While the signing of an attacker was already being considered after the Georgian's injury, it now seems necessary with the French player's, which was added this weekend.

PSG have drawn up the identikit of their ideal signing

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

According to Le Parisien, the decision-makers at the capital club are nevertheless split between trusting the current squad and not compromising the rest of the season.

Luis Enrique does have solutions to cover for these two notable absences with Senny Mayulu, Ferran Torres, Maghnes Akliouche, Mika Godts or Quentin Ndjantou.

Luis Campos will be attentive to opportunities in January, with a specific player profile in mind: a versatile attacking player, more of a winger than a centre-forward. To match Luis Enrique's expectations, he will need to be comfortable in tight spaces, capable of provoking and dominating his opponent one-on-one.

Paris rule out Eli Kroupi Junior for January

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

The same source indicates that Eli Junior Kroupi and Paris Brunner, who are nevertheless two highly sought-after gems, do not have the profile PSG are looking for this January. They are therefore two options to be set aside. Finding the ideal player will be no easy task in the January transfer window, as the big European clubs will not be inclined to part with an important player mid-season.

Moreover, Paris no longer wish to overpay for their signings, despite this extraordinary situation. The Paris hierarchy therefore have six weeks before the January transfer window opens to deepen their search and potentially find the perfect player. Between now and January 2027, Luis Enrique, for his part, will be able to assess his attacking resources and try to maintain a good level of performance.