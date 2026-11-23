Manchester United's hierarchy have been accused of negligence by former captain Gary Neville after failing to strengthen their defence during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils slumped to a concerning new low as they suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat against rivals Liverpool on Sunday, leaving them 19th in the Premier League table.

New head coach Mauricio Pochettino became the first boss in Premier League history to see his team concede twice and receive a red card in the first half of his opening match in charge of a club.

Liverpool took advantage of Leny Yoro's eighth-minute red card and ran riot on Merseyside, with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz condemning the Red Devils to their fifth league loss of the season.

Man United have posted only one win in 11 league games this season, while they have now conceded 34 goals across all competitions – the highest total of any team across Europe's top-five divisions.

Commenting on Man United’s defensive woes as a pundit for Sky Sports, Neville said: "It's negligent. The negligence is not bringing in defenders in the transfer window, because we've seen this for two or three years."

Man United instead opted to prioritise a midfield rebuild, with Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans all brought in for a combined fee in the region of £150m.

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Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd: Was Pochettino wrong to select De Ligt?

Pochettino’s nightmare start to life as Man United boss could not have gone much worse, and his decision to hand Matthias de Ligt his first Premier League start in 357 days has been called into question by Neville.

The Dutch defender, who recently recovered from a long-term injury, was partly at fault for the first goal conceded by the Red Devils, misjudging a high ball that led to Yoro’s red card, and he was run ragged by Liverpool’s pacey frontline all afternoon.

"[Myself and Jamie Carragher] were in the trucks over in the compound and when the team came through straight away we were very surprised," said Neville.

"I just didn't think Manchester United would win, and I thought they would concede lots of goals and make mistakes. Maybe the options on the bench aren't brilliant either, but it's really desperate and it's tiring watching them.

"Mauricio Pochettino's options are not great, but I didn't get De Ligt. Having been out for a year myself, it's really difficult to come back into a game like that.

"I'm not saying that you can't, but as a centre-back getting your bearings… You saw him in Como (4-1 defeat in the Champions League), he was all over the place in Como. It's almost like you don't know what's happening.

"I found that coming back into it when I was 32, he's obviously more experienced as well. I was very surprised he played but then the others haven't been doing great either."

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“The worst Man United have ever been in 54 years”

While Neville believes that a back four of Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw (currently injured) represents the “best” back four for Man United, playing with other defensive combinations will see the club get relegated.

"You wonder how low it can get, but this is as low as it's been in 54 years," Neville added. "A few weeks ago against Fulham, I said it's the worst 40 minutes or 30 minutes I've seen in my lifetime.

"At the time people said that was maybe a bit too much, but this is actually the worst Manchester United have ever been in 54 years. It's a fact. The worst defensive team in Europe, second bottom in the league, they've never started this badly."

He continued: "I would have started with Harry Maguire today. Manchester United's best back four - and I think we're informed enough to know, we've watched these lads for two or three years - is [Luke] Shaw, Dalot, Maguire and Martinez.

"Now, it's a poor back four, let me be really clear. But it is Manchester United's best back four.

"Now, if you can get that back four out on the pitch, it does win games, against Liverpool last year, it does win games against City and Arsenal, it can compete slightly.

"But that back four that started today, and the one that finished against Villa a few weeks ago of [Noussair] Mazraoui, [Patrick] Dorgu, Yoro, and [Ayden] Heaven - that will get you relegated, that's a fact."

Man United’s total of just eight Premier League points after 11 matches is their lowest at this stage of a top-flight season since the 1972-73 season, but Pochettino’s side are only one point adrift of safety heading into their next league fixture at home to Brentford on Saturday.