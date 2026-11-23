In their quest to strengthen their central defence last summer, Barcelona submitted the names of Alessandro Bastoni, Aymeric Laporte and Cristian Romero to Hansi Flick. None won the favour of the German boss.

It is no secret that Barcelona are looking to strengthen their defence in the January transfer window, particularly at centre-back, which has been made a priority by the Catalan decision-makers and Hansi Flick.

Bastoni among Barcelona's January centre-back options

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Despite a budget that remains tight, the Catalan hierarchy should nevertheless be active in January and three targets appear to stand out, Mundo Deportivo explained midweek.

Alongside Nico Schlotterbeck and Lisandro Martinez, one of them leads to Alessandro Bastoni, whom Flick had nevertheless 'rejected' a few months ago. The reason: the Italian reportedly lacks pace for the Barcelona boss, who even preferred Gerard Martin, reveals Mundo Deportivo journalist Fernando Polo.

Whether he has changed his mind to the point of agreeing to the signing of the Inter player is far from certain.

Hansi Flick appears to have final say on recruitment

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According to the same source, the 61-year-old manager also reportedly vetoed the arrival of two other players: Aymeric Laporte and Cristian Romero.

The name of the France-born Spain international was reportedly set aside because the club did not want to base a decision solely on his level during the World Cup and apparently had doubts about his ability to maintain that form over the long term. The Argentine, for his part, did not win Flick's favour because he is not left-footed.

The journalist adds that the German's ideal profile is Josko Gvardiol, but a deal for him was too difficult to complete. The problem will probably be the same in January with the Croatia international.

One thing is certain given Mundo Deportivo's revelations: Hansi Flick apparently has the final say on a large share of potential signings.