Barcelona's quest for another Champions League crown continues when they face Sabah at Baku Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite sitting top of the La Liga table, Hansi Flick is dealing with numerous issues, including on the injury front.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Sabah.

Xavi Espart

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Espart is out for at least another month or so due to an ankle injury; the youngster faces a battle to be unavailable before the winter break in Spain.

Roony Bardghji

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the summer transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.

Rodri

© Imago / Jose Breton / NurPhoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Rodri sustained a hamstring injury during the team's Champions League clash against Aston Villa on November 3, but he could be back on the field in early December.

Andreas Christensen

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 24 (vs. Sabah)

Barcelona confirmed that Andreas Christensen has some discomfort in his left calf, which resulted in him missing his side's clash with Villarreal on November 22, though he has not been ruled out of his side's next Champions League game.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players banned for this match.