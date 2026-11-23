Frozen out by Roberto De Zerbi since the start of the season, Richarlison is not expected to stay long at Tottenham. Even though a departure in the January transfer window is the most likely outcome, the Brazilian forward will apparently not have total control over the choice of his next club.

Since the start of the season, Roberto De Zerbi, who insists the decision did not come from him, has left Richarlison out of the senior group at Tottenham. 'It is no longer my problem. As a manager, I have to accept the pressure and take responsibility even if it is not my fault, because I did not take any decision in this matter. I have no problem with anyone' - the former Marseille boss said a few weeks ago.

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Tottenham to stop Richarlison joining another Premier League club

During the last summer transfer window, the Brazil international came close to joining Everton, his former club, but could not reach an agreement on the financial side.

He subsequently asked to be released from the final year of his contract. That request was refused by Tottenham. And apparently, the London club's hierarchy have added a new condition to his departure.

According to journalist Peter O'Rourke, Tottenham do intend to sell him in January, but refuse to let Richarlison join another Premier League side. As well as Everton, Crystal Palace are said to have shown interest in the 29-year-old striker.

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Richarlison: Trabzonspor and Galatasaray could step in

The Brazilian's agents will therefore have to find him another way out, and why not in Turkey, as Trabzonspor, already in the running in September, have not given up on signing Richarlison and could try again. Galatasaray could also join the race, according to the local press.

Unsurprisingly, the value of the Tottenham forward has fallen in recent weeks to £12.8m (€15m), according to Transfermarkt. According to O'Rourke, a cheque of £10.2m (€12m) would be enough to convince Tottenham to let him go, to avoid losing him for free in June.