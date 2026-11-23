PSG's 3-2 win over Nice on Saturday at the Allianz Riviera, in round 11 of Ligue 1, brought terrible news for Luis Enrique.

Shortly before half-time, Desire Doue, who had scored a goal minutes earlier, collapsed to the ground after twisting his right knee while attempting a dribble. Amid cries of pain, the winger had to leave the pitch on a stretcher when substituted.

Speaking to Ligue 1+, the Spanish manager said in advance that Doue's injury 'was serious', a fear confirmed on Sunday. Imaging results found that the PSG number 14 has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and will have to undergo surgery in the coming days.

PSG have not disclosed a recovery timeline, but cases similar to Desire Doue's that require surgical intervention show that players usually spend at least six months in the medical department. The 21-year-old Frenchman should therefore only return to action at the end of May.

In the most optimistic scenario, Doue would be fit in time for a possible Champions League final, to be played on 5 June at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. However, depending on the strategy PSG adopt to cover for the young winger's absence, the success of this season is at risk.

Doue was in form at PSG

© Iconsport

Signed in August 2024 from Rennes for £42.5m (€50m), Desire Doue became one of Luis Enrique's trusted men, so much so that he was an important part of the rotation in his debut season (16 goals and 14 assists in 61 matches) and was named man of the match in the European final against Inter Milan, when he scored twice.

In 2025-26, the French attacking midfielder had his run at PSG interrupted by two muscle injuries, but still managed 13 goals and eight assists in 40 matches, as well as scoring his penalty as PSG won back-to-back Champions League titles against Arsenal. And after representing his country at the World Cup, Doue was enjoying an overwhelming start to the season.

As a reward for his good form at PSG, Doue began to gain more space in the France team under Zinedine Zidane, who even said that he reminded him of himself when he played as a midfielder, because of his personality of always wanting to improve by listening to older players.

Who could replace Desire Doue at PSG ?

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

More than the impact in the final third, Doue is also a joker for the PSG manager because of his two-footedness, able to play on either wing.

The Frenchman had been playing on the left in recent weeks as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who also suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in his right knee during the win over Barcelona on 20 October, in the Champions League.

The Georgian underwent surgery and should only be available to the Spanish manager in mid-April. With two heavyweight absences in the attacking system, PSG must ask themselves whether it is necessary to reinforce the area when the transfer window reopens, or whether the current squad will be enough to remain competitive on all fronts.

If PSG conclude that the solution lies in the market, they will have to do very meticulous work to find someone who fits Luis Enrique's playing philosophy, based on high intensity and constant movement, and who is available to leave in January. It is true that there is no shortage of talents around the world who fit those requirements, but the certainty is that no signing would be cheap, nor a guarantee of immediate success.

On the other hand, if PSG give a vote of confidence to the current players, which at the moment is the public discourse, they will have to get more out of their players. 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele has suffered from different physical problems in 2026-27, so much so that he has constantly been placed on a load management regime.

Ferran Torres, signed from Barcelona for £42.5m (€50m), had an exciting start at PSG, with seven goals in the first six matches. However, as in his Camp Nou days, the Spanish forward began to fluctuate and went eight games without scoring, ending the drought against Nice.

Maghnes Akliouche, bought from Monaco for £42.5m (€50m), has not yet reached his full potential (two goals and three assists in 16 matches), which is normal for a newcomer. But the lack of prior experience as a protagonist in the Champions League raises doubts over whether the 24-year-old Frenchman is able to make a difference for PSG.

It is a similar case to Mika Godts, acquired from Ajax for £46.8m (€55m), but with the aggravating factor that he is still going through the process of adapting to French football. As he is still 21, the Belgian winger has been inconsistent at PSG, with two goals and two assists in 12 matches.

Finally, Senny Mayulu (20) and Quentin Ndjantou (19) are academy gems still looking to establish themselves among the professionals. The Spanish manager does have the possibility of pushing Nuno Mendes and/or Achraf Hakimi forward, but that would create a problem at full-back.

PSG have seven more games until the winter break, but with Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Intercontinental Cup, it is undeniable that the mission of chasing a third successive Champions League title has become much harder without Doue.